'Fundamentals Don't Fail': How Victor Wembanyama Found Beauty in Simplicity
SAN ANTONIO — At 7-foot-4, it's difficult to imagine dunking being anything but easy.
After all, 88 inches is less than three feet away from an NBA rim, and that's before taking wingspan and jump height into consideration. By that point, it seems even easier. And maybe it is.
Watching Victor Wembanyama, you'd certainly think so.
"I can't imagine being that height with the ability to do so much," San Antonio Spurs veteran Chris Paul said of his 20-year-old teammate. "There are times where you say (to) 'keep it simple,' and he just does something (crazy).
"You're like: 'Oh. OK. Well...'"
New Year's Eve was somewhat of a different story. With 2:12 to play in the second quarter, Chris Paul, intending no surprises, read a play by the LA Clippers perfectly and ended up with a steal in the open court on a fast break. His trailer? Wembanyama.
As Paul approached the rim, he tossed the ball off the glass and let the Frenchman handle the rest. Wembanyama collected the pass and went nearly horizontal as he pulled himself up with the rim.
Easy, right? Given the result, yes.
But a closer look showed that Wembanyama, who didn't have to stretch out his arms to reach the ball, instead had to tuck in his legs just to avoid dragging his feet on the court.
Perhaps such a move was simply second nature — part of the trade for someone who has to duck into every doorway he enters — but for anyone else, it likely wouldn't look so effortless.
That's what stands out most about Wembanyama.
"I don't try to show off," he said, referring to plays he makes that typically live on highlight reels. "I just try to find new ways to improve my game ... and I'm not scared of the unconventional."
He laughed: "This might help."
All season, Wembanyama has worked to find ways to adjust. The biggest concern with a 7-footer who moves like a point guard was, of course, that he'd eventually be figured out, which was proven quick.
During Summer League ahead of his rookie season, he couldn't drive. He had the ball stripped from him every time he tried to back down and was turnover prone. So he learned to protect the ball.
Over the offseason, he had to learn to shoot. As simple as it was to enter the paint and live near the rim, Wembanyama understood the benefit that came from becoming a perimeter threat.
And his teammates marveled at the idea.
"Every chunk of his game is growing," Devin Vassell said. "It's kind of scary ... for him to be getting better, for him to be improving, it's going to be scary for the league this year. I can tell you that."
The center knew he could score close — that was about as second-nature as it got for a basketball player his size — so he worked on his form and put up 3s in practice to prepare for his "new" game.
When his shots weren't falling, he kept shooting.
"Vic's confidence never wavers," Paul said. "It's so dope to see ... he knows the next one is going in. That's big, to continue to shoot it."
Whether it be putting up 3-pointers, turning a post feed into a dunk with two steps or throwing alley-oops to himself off the glass, there isn't much method to Wembanyama's madness. At least not a direct one.
"You're not going to see anything like Victor," Spurs rookie Stephon Castle said. "Him being able to get easier buckets along with how talented he is — I feel like it's all going to come together for him, and it has been."
Key to that was Wembanyama remaining confident in his skill set and attached to his fundamentals, but simply put, some things are inexplicable.
His game might be one of them.
"I have to trust my instincts," Wembanyama said. "I know the craziness happens by itself. I don't need to force it. What I need to force is the stuff that's not natural to me."
Victor Wembanyama had four names in mind.
Sitting in front of media three days after he sat across from a slew of fans who he "provoked" in a chess duel in New York City — his idea, of course — he fielded questions about another idea of his.
Wembanyama, again on social media, suggested a players-only NBA chess tournament, with the prize being a donation to the winner's charity of choice.
Some of his ideal competitors included Jaylen Brown, Luka Dončić, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Cam Johnson, but while their interest would likely be piqued at the idea, the question in particular of Wembanyama was whether he could get the NBA to make it into an event.
Wembanyama had confidence in that, too.
"If it's something we take seriously," he said, "of course. It's not hard to make."
If such an activity winds up part of the NBA's All-Star weekend, consider Wembanyama's ticket punched. Not only would it give the young star a chance to work his brain a little differently than he's become used to in the heat of the season, but it would allow him to share another passion of his.
A simple one.
"It's a heckuva combination," Spurs acting coach Mitch Johnson said. "A disciplined, down-to-Earth young man who has a crazy creative imagination."
"The more he understands and continues to embrace that," he added, bringing it back to basketball. "I think we'll see nights like tonight."
Against the Clippers, Wembanyama added another 27 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three blocks to his stellar December. His totals in the final month of 2024 are the first of their kind, yet without a 5x5 or even a double-double, it makes his New Year's Eve stat line seem pedestrian.
But as Wembanyama explained, pedestrian — simplicity — is far from bad.
"The great players are great because of their fundamentals," the center explained. "It's not so much about simplifying my game. It's more about being able to make the simple things right."
As exciting as a self lob can be, it's not the look Wembanyama is looking for on every possession. He can pick up his dribble from the free-throw line and dunk it, but that isn't surefire, either.
If that's what the moment requires, however, that's what he'll do.
Chances are, it'll look easy.
"He's obviously special," Johnson said. "His ability to digest information (and retain) things we're trying to help him with while also putting his own creativity on it is special.
"It's crazy how spectacular his simple is."
For the first time since Wembanyama was a 14-year-old in Nanterre, France the Spurs have a winning record heading into the new calendar year.
All season, they've looked stronger than they have been in years past. Games are beginning to fall in their favor. The Spurs aren't surprised by that. Especially not Paul, whose presence has been as big of a boon for the young team as Gregg Popovich foretold.
As much praise as he receives, he redirects it to Wembanyama.
"I can't say enough about how mature he is," Paul said. "His game, his mentality. How hungry he is ... he makes the game so easy.
"I think everyone forgets this is just his second year."
Young as Wembanyama may be, he's also stubborn. He refuses to stop shooting, refuses to forgo his mandatory reading time every night before bed and refuses to stop being himself.
On the court, he'll opt for the more natural ending to a play, highlight or not, because he's found the beauty of playing fundamentally. Of simplicity.
And he likes it.
"Some people care about highlights," Wembanyama said. "Here, we care about record. The win or the loss. In the long run, fundamentals don't fail."
As for the 20-year-old's resolution heading into 2025? That, too, was simple.
"Above all, happiness," he said in French, "(and) of course, good health and the playoffs."