'Be Where Your Feet Are': Despite NBA Rejection, Jamaree Bouyea Not Done Working
CEDAR PARK, Texas — Jamaree Bouyea prefers some modern country.
He likes some of the classics too, sure, but when it's his choice, he'll opt for Morgan Wallen, and while it might be his favorite, he recognizes not everyone in the Austin Spurs' locker room is into it.
Turns out, he has some vague reservations of his own when it comes to his teammates' music of choice.
"Whatever your favorite thing is," he said in the tunnel at H-E-B Center following an Austin win, "is your favorite thing. There's some music you can't listen to for very long. I won't say what."
At the very least, Bouyea has San Antonio Spurs two-way forward Riley Minix with him, along with Luke Avdalovic. But the chemistry element of the Silver & Black's G League affiliate isn't based on such trivial interests.
READ MORE: After 2-Way Deal, Minix Has 'Nothing Left to Prove'
"Our chemistry we've been building since the summer," Bouyea said of the Austin Spurs, who currently sit tied for fifth place in the G League Western Conference, "and it's paying off."
As of Jan. 10, the Austin Spurs sit tied for the No. 5 seed in the G League's Western Conference with a spot in the playoffs in grasp. Helping lead that charge is Bouyea, who's averaging over 16 points a game alongside Isaiah Miller, Minix and Sidy Cissoko.
The latter, especially, has spent a considerable amount of time on assignment while he tries to crack the rotation in San Antonio under acting coach Mitch Johnson — a battle Bouyea knows too well.
"It's about trying to find your way," Bouyea said, "whether in the NBA or in the G League, and making the best of your situation."
Bouyea has made his rounds. Before landing in Austin, the 25-year-old spent time with the Miami Heat, Washington Wizards and the Portland Trail Blazers. Counting the four games he spent in San Antonio with the mainstay Spurs last season, he's tallied just 14 NBA contests over two seasons and plenty more in the G League.
He's always been an exception, whether by his old age for a rookie or his limited height by NBA standards — Bouyea stands just 6-foot-2 and has worn the badge of an "undersized" point guard for a majority of his basketball career — but that didn't limit him from finding opportunities.
He has his mindset to thank for that. And two of the game's greatest coaches.
"I learned a lot from both (Gregg Popovich and Erik Spoelstra)," Bouyea said. "Doing everything with intent and with a purpose is definitely something they both preach. I'm trying to do stuff in my daily life as well that contributes to stuff on the court. To help me be successful.
"They've both done a lot teaching me."
READ MORE: Bouyea Has Potential to Bridge Austin, San Antonio Talent
Despite everything he learned, the high the point guard experienced playing alongside Victor Wembanyama didn't last long. As quickly as he was on the positive end of a transaction — signing a two-year, two-way deal to remain with the Spurs for the offseason and impending season — he was on the other end.
Bouyea had performed well throughout Summer League and earned the praise of both Spurs Summer League coach Kenny Trevino, who currently serves as a video coordinator during the regular season, and his teammates.
"That's our point guard," Spurs rookie Harrison Ingram said over the summer. "He was steady, he's our go-to guy."
It wasn't enough. On Sep. 16, two weeks prior to Media Day and the beginning of training camp, Bouyea's two-way deal was waived in favor of Minix, Ingram and David Duke Jr.
The undersized point guard was on the outskirts again.
Unfortunately, he'd grown familiar with that, too.
"I wouldn't say it was a surprise," Bouyea said of being waived. "The NBA is a business. When I got my time in the NBA, I did what I could. I'm just thankful for the opportunity they gave me."
"Obviously, you want to be in the NBA," he added. "You want to stick. You want to be there for a long time, but you've got to be where your feet are and embrace it."
The same praise that followed Bouyea from Summer League to San Antonio followed him from the locker room to the court at H-E-B Center in late November.
The sender, this time, was going to be a more permanent fixture of the point guard's basketball journey. Without a two-way contract, Bouyea was retained by the Austin Spurs and first-year coach Scott King, who had previously served with the New York Knicks in a developmental role.
Playing for a coach much younger than one the likes of Popovich or Spoelstra was certainly an adjustment, though a welcome one for the 25-year-old.
"He's a players' coach," Bouyea explained of King. "He's young. He understands us. He's a super fun guy. Exciting, always ready to be there. He's a joy to be around."
READ MORE: Austin Spurs' Scott King Settling into New Role
If infectious energy did anything, it kept Bouyea upbeat throughout G League training camp. The point guard had been inside the mainstay Spurs' locker room and made relationships with the likes of Wembanyama, Jeremy Sochan and Julian Champagnie.
This looked a little bit different, but he knew the opportunity was just as fruitful. As such, he kept his composure and set his sights on further improvement.
"You can always be better," he said. "Whether it's shooting, defense or getting stronger. There's always things you can do or show. (You have) to continue to work every day. So that when your time does come, you're ready to go."
Specifically, that meant playing stronger defense. Bouyea has a few players — especially Cissoko — to look to for that. As far as being a scoring point guard? He has Malachi Flynn, the only player on the roster with a 50-point game to his name.
"We bring that up all the time," Bouyea joked. "Whenever he has a few shots that don't go in, we tell him: 'Bro, you have 50 in the NBA. You can do anything out here.'"
He hesitated: "I'm not saying that the G League ... well, obviously it's a worse league than the NBA, but if you can score 50 up there, you can do a lot down here."
So far, Bouyea has. He isn't averaging 50 points a game, but the same talent he showed during Summer League and the few games he logged in the NBA, he's shown in Austin. That was enough to catch King's attention from Day 1.
Did he have a chip on his shoulder after being waived? According to the coach, not one any greater than his internal want to be better.
"He doesn't get too high, he doesn't get too low," King said. "You know what you're getting out of him every night. He's an intense, competitive defender. No matter what, he's always even-keeled.
"That's what makes him a great basketball player."
READ MORE: How Jamaree Bouyea Proved Worth in Summer League
For a player as crafty as Bouyea has had to be, he likes to keep things simple.
Driving to the basket, he'll opt to use his size to blow by defenders instead of making it a detriment. When matching up with opposing scorers, he'll pick the best one, knowing that his ability to guard as many positions as he can will only boost his case for making an NBA roster.
That's something he's always known. And always shown.
"People expect a little bit more," Bouyea said of being undersized. "You've got to work a little bit harder to show that you belong. Building off that, I think I've done it my whole life. I've just tried to find ways to show that I can still perform at a high level."
Until it pays off, Bouyea plans to keep working. Whether that means in silence, with nothing but the sound of his favorite country song in his headphones, or in front of fans at H-E-B Center, Frost Bank Center or elsewhere.
To him, there's no difference.
"At the end of the day, it's basketball," he said. "Basketball is all the same."
When faced with perhaps a stinging question — assessing the potential of a young San Antonio Spurs squad he was no longer part of — Bouyea didn't flinch. He'd gotten to know the players, his former teammates, and knew what they were capable of.
When the question shifted to him and his teammates in Austin? His tone remained the same.
"We've got a couple of great rookies," Bouyea said. "We've got guys with NBA experience and NBA talent. As long as we continue to play together, make the right plays ... we'll be great."
So far, they have been. Whether it's the trio of two-way players in Minix, Duke and Ingram or the Austin Spurs regulars, Bouyea included, Austin has itself in strong position midway through the season.
The point guard knows he has a ways to go. He understands the cutthroat inner workings of the league he's devoted his livelihood to and what it might take to get another two-way contract or, better yet, a regular one.
Right now, that's not where his feet are. He's OK with that.
More than OK, even. Because he's not done working.
"I'm most proud of everything," Bouyea said, reflecting on his journey. "I'm here. I've made it to the NBA. That's a huge thing. I feel like I've gotten a lot better from last year already, and I want to continue to do that."