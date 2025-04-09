San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors Injury Report
The San Antonio Spurs are on their second stop in California as they look to spoil the playoff positioning of the Golden State Warriors.
Wednesday night's game against the Warriors will be the third and final meeting of the regular season between the two teams. Currently, the season series is tied 1-1, with the winner of Wednesday's game taking the series. In the grand scheme of things, this won't make waves except for bragging rights.
The Spurs dropped their last meeting in a blowout game ending in a final score of 148-106. San Antonio never had the lead in this game, falling behind double-digits in the first quarter, which only grew from then on.
The Spurs are coming into the game with four players listed on their injury report: Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox, Riley Minix, and Jeremy Sochan.
Victor Wembanyama is OUT with deep vein thrombosis of his right shoulder.
De'Aaron Fox is OUT with extensor tendon surgery on his left fifth finger.
Riley Minix is out with left shoulder labrum surgery and Jeremy Sochan is out with lower back inflammation.
The Warriors are entering the game with two players listed on their report: Gary Payton II and Quinten Post.
Steph Curry is listed as AVAILABLE.
Gary Payton II is questionable with right knee inflammation and Quienten Post is out with an undisclosed illness.
The San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors will face off at 10:00 p.m. EST.
