San Antonio Spurs vs Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report
The San Antonio Spurs are heading to Minnesota to take on the red-hot Timberwolves in hopes of breaking their four-game winning streak.
Sunday's game will be the fourth and final meeting between the two teams this season. The Spurs are currently down 1-2 in the series and will need to win Sunday's game to split the series.
The most recent game on December 29 was tightly contested in the fourth quarter, but the Spurs ultimately fell by a score of 112-110 after Donte DiVincenzo sunk the final two free throws with 12 seconds left in the game.
Victor Wembanyma had a stellar performance with 34 points. 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks, and 1 steal on 43/33/80 shooting splits, however, the Spurs will need to look elsewhere for his contributions in Sunday's game as he is one of the players listed on the injury report.
The Spurs have five players listed on the injury report: Victor Wembanyama, Charles Bassey, David Duke Jr., Harrison Ingram, and Riley Minix.
Victor Wembanyama is OUT for the remainder of the season as he deals with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder.
Charles Bassey is out with a left knee acute-on-chronic bone bruise, David Duke Jr. is out due to his two-way G League contract, Harrison Ingram, and Riley Minix are also out due to their two-way contracts.
The Timberwolves have two players listed on their injury report: Rudy Gobert and Luke Garza.
Rudy Gobert is QUESTIONABLE with lower back injury maintenance.
Luke Garza is questionable with a left ankle sprain. Anthony Edwards is listed as available.
The San Antonio Spurs and Minnesota Timberwolves will face off at 8:00 p.m. EST on Sunday night.
