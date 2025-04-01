San Antonio Spurs vs Orlando Magic Injury Report
The San Antonio Spurs are hosting the Orlando Magic, who are on the second night of a back-to-back, on Tuesday night.
Tuesday's game will be the second and final meeting of the season between the two teams. The Magic took the first game with a final score of 112-111 behind a go-ahead shot from Paolo Banchero in the final seconds of the game that Victor Wembanyama was not able to answer to himself right after.
Devin Vassell led the way in scoring for the Spurs with 25 points on 79% field goal shooting.
The Spurs are entering the game with six players listed on the injury report: De'Aaron Fox, Victor Wembanyama, Riley Minix, Harrison Ingram, David Duke Jr., and Charles Bassey.
De'Aaron Fox is OUT with extensor tendon surgery of his left fifth finger.
Victor Wembanyama if OUT due to deep vein thrombosis of his right shoulder.
Riley Minix is out due to his two-way contract, Harrison Ingram is out due to his two-way contract, David Duke Jr. is out due to his two-way contract, and Charles Bassey is out with left knee acute-on-chronic bone bruise injury management.
The Magic have five players listed on their injury report: Anthony Cole, Mac McClung, Jalen Suggs, Ethan Thompson, and Moritz Wagner.
Paolo Banchero is AVAILABLE.
Anthony Cole is questionable with a left big toe strain, Mac McClung is out due to hsi two-way contract, Jalen Suggs is out with a trochlea cartilage tear in his left knee, Ethan Thompson is out due to his two-way contract, and Moritz Wagner is out with a torn ACL in his left knee.
The San Antonio Spurs and Orlando Magic will face off at 8:00 p.m. EST.
