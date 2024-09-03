Why Closing Out Games Will Be Crucial For San Antonio Spurs in 2024-25 Season
One of the biggest separators between teams that make the playoffs and those that fall out is the ability to close out games with a win.
Although the San Antonio Spurs had far more that led to their 22-win season than not being able to close out games, it certainly cost them golden opportunities that would've made their final record look a little more promising.
Out of a total of 11 games that came between three points or less, they lost seven of them.
Of course, the games that San Antonio did win were memorable. The thrilling finish in its win over the Denver Nuggets in the penultimate game of the year was one of the highlights of last season, but games like that were few and far between.
If the Spurs are to push for a spot in the Play-In Tournament in 2025, they'll need to do a better job at winning close games.
With the additions of Chris Paul and rookie Stephon Castle to its backcourt, the trade for veteran Harrison Barnes and the expected jump from Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio should be closer to that position than it was last year. The Western Conference may be difficult, but creating its own path back to playoff contention isn't an outlandish possibility.
Games are going to be close though, and if they can't win those important ones on a more consistent basis, it could hold the Spurs back from taking a step forward. If they were to go 4-7 again in games decided by three points or less, that could be the difference between the No. 10 and No. 11 seed.
Compared to last season's roster, the Spurs have a better shot at making that happen. The experience of Paul and Barnes is invaluable on such a young roster, which they've completely lacked. They'll also be able to help guide the young talent in late-game situations, whether it be on the court or on the bench.
With Wembanyama specifically, he'll be far more prepared for how teams defend him in close fourth quarters. It was difficult at times for him to adapt to tougher defense in his rookie campaign — along with his teammates struggling to get him the ball in the first place — but that should be easier to adjust to now.
Regardless, as long as the Spurs are more competitive and find themselves in more down to the wire action, they'll have a better chance of a making a competitive push this year. Even if the differential doesn't change, being in 15 games within three points instead of 11 would be improvement alone.