Sandro Mamukelashvili Joins Victor Wembanyama on Historic Spurs List

The San Antonio Spurs nabbed a win over the Knicks behind Sandro Mamukelashvili's strong performance

Matt Guzman

Feb 10, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts after making a 3-point field goal during the first quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena.
Feb 10, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts after making a 3-point field goal during the first quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
SAN ANTONIO — Victor Wembanyama wasn't on the team bench when the San Antonio Spurs faced the New York Knicks, but history was made anyway.

Fourth-year veteran Sandro Mamukelashvili became the NBA's highest scorer in a game with under 20 minutes played with a 34-point performance that led San Antonio past its visitors, 120-105.

Beyond that, he also joined Wembanyama on an interesting team leaderboard.

Mamukelashvili went 7-for-7 from 3-point range to tie Wembanyama and former Spurs sharpshooter Matt Bonner with the second-most made 3s in a single game by either a power forward or center.

The entire list is as follows:

1) Victor Wembanyama, 8
T-2) Sandro Mamukelashvili, 7
T-2) Victor Wembanyama, 7
T-2) Matt Bonner, 7
T-5) Victor Wembanyama, 6
T-5) Victor Wembanyama, 6
T-5) Victor Wembanyama, 6
T-5) Victor Wembanyama, 6

Mamukelashvili's 34 points marked a career high, and while his sheer numbers Wednesday night were surprising, Spurs acting coach Mitch Johnson explained that it was almost bound to happen.

"It'd be ridiculous to say that was expected," Johnson said, "but it does feel like he's had some of these games where he's right on the cusp of having a really good game."

Next up for the Spurs is another home contest Friday against the Philadelphia 76ers. Both teams will be without their two primary stars in Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox, Joel Embiid, and Paul George, but as Mamukelashvili proved, stars aren't required for exciting basketball.

San Antonio just hopes it can grab another win.

Tipoff from Frost Bank Center is set for 8 p.m. EST.

