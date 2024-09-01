The San Antonio Minute: Who Deserves to Wear No. 3 For Spurs Next Season?
As the San Antonio Spurs continue to march toward the regular season, there remains one major item of housekeeping to take care of: Who deserves to wear No. 3 next season?
Keldon Johnson is entering his sixth year on the team and has certainly made a name for himself for the city and its fans. Since changing from No. 0 during his time with the Austin Spurs, Johnson has been known for wearing No. 3, and even said he would be keeping the number over the offseason when asked.
But recent reports suggest that there could be something else in the cards now that NBA veteran Chris Paul is joining the roster. Paul, who's personal brand is synonymous with Johnson's number — hence the "CP3" nickname — might be in line to take the number.
Some T-shirt jerseys being sold at apparel shops have depicted both Paul and Johnson donning the No. 3, though old stock from the many years of Johnson wearing the number could explain the duplicates. No official report has been made yet about who will wear the number.
Regardless of who gets it, however, it likely isn't as important as how well the pair meshes on the court. Check out the latest episode of "The San Antonio Minute" to dive deeper: