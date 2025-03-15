Spurs Announce Roster Move Before Pelicans Game
Ever since they announced the loss of Victor Wembanyama for the rest of the 2024-25 season, the San Antonio Spurs have struggled.
Since the All-Star break, the Spurs have lost nine of 13 games, including four of their last five. After losing to the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night, the Spurs now head into the second leg of a back-to-back series against the New Orleans Pelicans.
The Pelicans are just 18-49 heading into Saturday's game but could catch the Spurs sleeping with minimal rest. In a game where many would assume San Antonio will give their young guys a shot to play, the Spurs are opting to send a 21-year-old guard to the G League.
The Spurs have announced that they are sending third-year guard Malaki Branham to their G League affiliate, the Austin Spurs, on Saturday.
Branham will miss Saturday's game against the Pelicans but will play in Sunday's G League game against the Valley Suns instead.
The former 20th overall pick went from averaging 23.5 and 21.3 minutes per game through his first two seasons, respectively, to just 8.2 minutes per game this year. The Spurs must not be seeing the progression they were hoping for from their young guard, so sending him to the G League for the first time since the 2022-23 season could fare well.
Branham is averaging just 3.9 points per game this season with 43.8/40.7/81.8 shooting splits but has gotten very minimal opportunity. Rather than having him sit on the bench, the Spurs are opting to give him some run in Austin.
Related Articles
Ever the Captain, Chris Paul Ushers In San Antonio Spurs' New Reality
How Spurs' Stephon Castle Proved De'Aaron Fox Right