Spurs Champion Accepts Advisor Role with EuroLeague Club After Retirement
After five seasons with Italian club Virtus Bologna, former San Antonio Spurs champion Marco Belinelli announced his retirement from basketball.
A month later, he decided not to leave the game totally behind.
Belinelli to Stay with Virtus
Announced by club president Massimo Zanetti on Monday, Belinelli has accepted an advisor role with Virtus. He'll also serve as a brand ambassador.
“The captain of the past four seasons, who lifted Virtus’ 17th Scudetto to the sky in June, will serve in a consulting role for the institutional, commercial and sporting aspects of the Bianconeri club,” the club's statement read.
Belinelli, 39, joined the NBA in 2007. The Golden State Warriors selected him 18th overall, and the forward spent two seasons there before a series of short stints around the league with Toronto, New Orleans, Chicago, San Antonio, Sacramento, Atlanta, and Philadelphia.
In 2014, Belinelli won a championship with the Spurs during his first of two stints with the franchise. He averaged 11.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists on 49 percent shooting from the field.
For the last five seasons, Belinelli has been with Virtus Bologna. Over the span of his international career, the forward secured a EuroCup championship in 2022 and three Lega Serie A titles in 2005, 2021, and 2025. He also claimed the Italian Cup in 2002; four Italian Supercup victories in 2005 and 2021-23; and the Italian Supercup MVP award in 2005.
Individually, Belinelli is recognized as one of Italy’s best players. He earned Lega Serie A MVP honors in 2024, two All-Lega Serie A Team selections in 2023 and 2024, two Lega Serie A Sixth Man of the Year awards in 2022 and 2023, and took home the Lega Serie A Domestic Player of the Year in 2023.
"I gave it my heart," Belinelli said. "Every piece of me. Every single day. Basketball gave me everything … Saying goodbye isn’t easy. But it’s time."
With Belinelli's playing days over, the forward can now focus on his new role in Italy. It might not be the same as he remembered it for over a decade, but he'll remain around the sport.
It's all he could ask for.
"I carry with me every emotion, every sacrifice, every cheer," Belinelli said. "Thank you to those who always believed. To the next generation — I leave a dream. Make it count."