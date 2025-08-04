Spurs Could Make Unexpected De'Aaron Fox Decision
The San Antonio Spurs are doing what they can to build around 21-year-old superstar center Victor Wembanyama, and at February's trade deadline, they made a huge move to boost themselves in the right direction.
The Spurs traded away minimal assets to acquire star point guard De'Aaron Fox from the Sacramento Kings, giving Wembanyama a 27-year-old playmaker to take some weight off his shoulders. However, in his debut season in San Antonio, Fox barely touched the court alongside Wembanyama. Due to injuries, the new duo played just five games together last season, missing out on the opportunity to see their potential.
Now, Fox is due for a contract extension, and San Antonio has a big decision to make. As of Sunday, Fox was eligible for a max extension, worth up to $223 million over four years, but many are unsure how much money he will actually get from the Spurs.
Will De'Aaron Fox get a max contract extension?
NBA insider Marc Stein recently reported on The Stein Line that people around the league are questioning whether or not Fox will get the max.
"Since acquiring Fox, though, San Antonio, has watched Stephon Castle win Rookie of the Year honors and won the rights via the draft lottery to select Dylan Harper with the No. 2 overall pick on June 25. Those developments have many people wondering leaguewide: How automatic is a max for Fox now?" Stein wrote.
Fox, a one-time NBA All-Star, made 17 appearances with the Spurs last season, averaging 19.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. Fox's debut tenure with San Antonio was not the most promising showing after he practically forced his way out of Sacramento to join the Spurs.
However, at his best, he is one of the best point guards in the NBA.
The Spurs will certainly give Fox a contract extension to keep him in San Antonio long-term, but how much they ultimately give him could surprise some people. While he is eligible to earn an average annual value of $55.75 million, he will likely net a deal with an AAV closer to $50 million, which is still a good deal for both sides.
The Spurs may have some doubts around Fox's future because of young studs like Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle ready to take over their backcourt, but they need Fox at his best if they want to compete for a title in the near future.