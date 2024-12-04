Spurs Eliminated from NBA Cup: What Happened and What’s Next
The San Antonio Spurs’ hopes of advancing in the second annual NBA Cup came to an end as they were officially eliminated following the conclusion of group play against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night.
Despite valiant efforts throughout the tournament, the Spurs fell short of securing a quarterfinal knockout round berth.
NBA Cup Quarterfinal Matchups
East
No. 1 Bucks vs. No. 4 Magic
No. 2 Knicks vs. No. 3 Hawks
West
No. 1 Thunder vs. No. 4 Mavericks
No. 2 Rockets vs. No. 3 Warriors
What Went Wrong?
The Spurs came into Phoenix with a chance to solidify their spot, but they just couldn’t get it done, falling 104-93.
Victor Wembanyama had another strong outing with a double-double—15 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists. Devin Vassell was on fire, leading the team with 25 points, and Jeremy Sochan made a big impact in his return from a thumb injury, adding 14 points and 12 boards. Stephon Castle chipped in 16 points of his own.
But the Suns didn’t make it easy. Even without Kevin Durant, who left the game in the second quarter with an ankle injury, Phoenix controlled the pace.
Their defense stifled the Spurs in key moments, and San Antonio couldn’t capitalize when it mattered most.
This loss wasn’t just about one game.
After a strong start in Group B, the Spurs stumbled late, leaving their fate in the hands of other teams. They needed help from the Jazz and Mavericks to keep their Cup hopes alive—and, well, that didn’t work out, either.
They return home Thursday to face the Chicago Bulls, hoping to channel their frustration into a win. As for the NBA Cup? There’s always next year.