Spurs Make Roster Decision After Victor Wembanyama Injury News
AUSTIN, Texas — Bismack Biyombo logged his first meaningful minutes for the San Antonio Spurs at Moody Center Thursday night.
Now, he's set to stick around for another 10 days, at least.
Following their 120-109 victory over Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns, San Antonio announced Friday morning that it would be signing Biyombo to a second 10-day contract, allowing him some more leeway to earn a standard contract at its conclusion.
Teams are allowed to sign players to a maximum of two 10-day contacts, after which said player will either be waived or converted to a standard deal. In Biyombo's case, the latter is looking extremely likely.
"He was a complete professional," Spurs acting coach Mitch Johnson said of the veteran center. "He set a tone to start the game and he was excellent ... (that's) been something that we've been looking for throughout the season of screening, pressure on the rim and rebounding.
"He did those things in spades."
San Antonio dealt Zach Collins at the trade deadline before losing Charles Bassey for a few weeks, which left them sparse at the center position. Victor Wembanyama's season-ending deep vein thrombosis diagnosis only worsened its state, leaving Biyombo as the primary center.
Luckily for the Spurs, Bassey is expected to make his return Friday night against the Detroit Pistons to provide some reinforcement.
Tipoff from Moody Center between the Spurs and Pistons is set for 8:30 p.m. EST.
