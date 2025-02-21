Inside The Spurs

Spurs Make Roster Decision After Victor Wembanyama Injury News

The San Antonio Spurs have made a roster change after Victor Wembanyama's season-ending injury

Matt Guzman

Jan 31, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) and teammates react to a victory over the Milwaukee Bucks at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Jan 31, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) and teammates react to a victory over the Milwaukee Bucks at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
In this story:

AUSTIN, Texas — Bismack Biyombo logged his first meaningful minutes for the San Antonio Spurs at Moody Center Thursday night.

Now, he's set to stick around for another 10 days, at least.

Following their 120-109 victory over Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns, San Antonio announced Friday morning that it would be signing Biyombo to a second 10-day contract, allowing him some more leeway to earn a standard contract at its conclusion.

Teams are allowed to sign players to a maximum of two 10-day contacts, after which said player will either be waived or converted to a standard deal. In Biyombo's case, the latter is looking extremely likely.

"He was a complete professional," Spurs acting coach Mitch Johnson said of the veteran center. "He set a tone to start the game and he was excellent ... (that's) been something that we've been looking for throughout the season of screening, pressure on the rim and rebounding.

"He did those things in spades."

San Antonio dealt Zach Collins at the trade deadline before losing Charles Bassey for a few weeks, which left them sparse at the center position. Victor Wembanyama's season-ending deep vein thrombosis diagnosis only worsened its state, leaving Biyombo as the primary center.

Luckily for the Spurs, Bassey is expected to make his return Friday night against the Detroit Pistons to provide some reinforcement.

Tipoff from Moody Center between the Spurs and Pistons is set for 8:30 p.m. EST.

Related Articles

Ever the Captain, Chris Paul Ushers In San Antonio Spurs' New Reality

Post-All-Star Break, Spurs Rookie Stephon Castle Has Fully Arrived

Kevin Durant Makes Feelings Clear About Victor Wembanyama

Published
Matt Guzman
MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

Home/News