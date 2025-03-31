Spurs Players Called Out After Embarrassing Blowout to Warriors
The San Antonio Spurs may be shorthanded, but one thing they have to do a better job of is competing.
If that message wasn't clear before the team's 42-point blowout loss against the Golden State Warriors, it should be clear after.
“Mitch called us out, and I thought the group that came in responded with more energy," Spurs forward Harrison Barnes said to the media after the game.
Early in the game, Spurs coach Mitch Johnson decided to sub out his starters and play a lineup of Sandro Mamukelashvili, Blake Wesley, Jordan McLaughlin, and Julian Champagnie. It was a decision Johnson made to get his players' attention.
“Just trying to get some energy, grab some guy's attention,” Johnson said. “It wasn't anything individually. You know, it was a hard-fought game last night, the team we were playing tonight, we knew there was zero margin for error.”
After the embarrassing blowout, the San Antonio Spurs are now on a four-game losing streak, with an overall record of 31-43. The team hasn't been completely ruled out of the play-in tournament, but it's only become a formality at this point.
The Spurs are five games behind the Sacramento Kings for the 10th seed, but it's clear that the will to win isn't there anymore. The team is playing without both Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox, and they're ready to gear up for next season.
Related Articles
What Does Grizzlies' Taylor Jenkins Firing Mean for Spurs?
In Face of Adversity, Spurs Turn to Hardwood ‘Sanctuary’