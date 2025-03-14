Spurs Reveal New Starter vs. Hornets After De'Aaron Fox Injury
Once again, Stephon Castle is back in the starting lineup.
After the San Antonio Spurs announced that De'Aaron Fox will undergo season ending surgery to repair ligament damage in his left fifth finger — set for Tuesday in Los Angeles — they found themselves in need of a starter.
To no surprise, they found one in Castle. For the rookie, it wasn't anything new.
"We've thrown a lot of things at him," Spurs acting coach Mitch Johnson said. "He had to start early on because of health issues and availability and then we brought him off the bench. Then he started again. Then we brought him off the bench."
Friday evening against the Charlotte Hornets will be more of the latter.
The Spurs currently hold the No. 12 seed in the Western Conference after picking up a win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 2 of the two squads' two-game series. And while a run at the postseason seems highly unlikely without Fox or Victor Wembanyama, who has been out since Feb. 20 with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder, it's not completely out of the equation.
EIther way, Castle will play a large role in San Antonio's effort.
"I think we all had an expectation coming into the season and (Castle) has blown that out of the water," Devin Vassell said of his teammate. "We’re just getting to the beginning of what Steph can be, which is actually very scary.”
