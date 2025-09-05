Spurs Rookie Dylan Harper Undergoes Surgery for Offseason Hand Injury
San Antonio Spurs rookie Dylan Harper will have a wait a little longer to "get rolling" with his new team.
Per the team, Harper underwent surgery on Friday to repair a partially torn ligament in his left thumb. The injury was sustained during an offseason workout on Wednesday; the Spurs are hopeful Harper will be ready for the team's regular season opener against the Dallas Mavericks on Oct. 22.
Harper was drafted with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2025 NBA Draft. Son of five-time NBA champion Ron Harper, the point guard spent one season at Rutgers before becoming an indisputable top-five selection. Since then, he's shown nothing but promise in San Antonio.
"You can tell he knows he’s a good basketball player," Spurs general manager Brian Wright said in June. "He wants to be part of a group ... and he’s willing to work. He’s willing to sacrifice."
Harper's Summer League Flashes
In two appearances at the NBA 2K26 Summer League, Harper averaged 16 points, four rebounds, and two assists. Prior to his debut against Cooper Flagg's Mavericks, the Rutgers product had been off the floor for four months.
"I was smiling the whole game," Harper admitted, "just happy to be out there ... I was itching to get back on the court."
It wasn't just his offense that impressed.
"He's a helluva defender," Spurs rookie forward Carter Bryant said of Harper. "He's one of, if not the, best guard defender in this draft class."
Harper now begins the rehabilitation process for his thumb. Over the summer, a minor groin injury kept the rookie out of the California Classic in Sacramento — an annual trip for the Spurs — but neither injury is of strong concern for San Antonio long-term.
Next season, Harper will join a backcourt already featuring De'Aaron Fox and reigning Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle. His vision of playing point guard next to Victor Wembanyama is already drawn, and the Spurs are giddy to watch it unfold on the court.
As excited as they are to bring him in, Harper is, too. "I was ready to get with that organization, man," Harper said on draft night. "I'm just happy that I'm part of it now."
