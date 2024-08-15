Spurs Schedule Release: San Antonio Earns 21 National TV Games In Victor Wembanyama's 2nd Season
The day is finally here.
After a 22-60 campaign that ultimately landed them Stephon Castle and a 2031 first-round pick, the San Antonio Spurs — led by standout power forward Victor Wembanyama — are ready to go again.
Just like last year, the Silver & Black will start off against the Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets on Oct. 24 and 26, respectively before getting into the thick of their schedule and group play for the 2024 NBA Cup.
Last season, San Antonio earned 19 nationally televised games with the uprise of their young team provided by Wembanyama. They were pitted against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the league's newly-instated Rivals Week and given a two-game home stand against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in December to further drive in the point that they were a team to watch.
This season, they didn't extend their rivalry, per se, against the Thunder, but they did receive two more national TV games to up their count to 21. Should they make the knock-out stages of the NBA Cup, that could increase depending on how far they go.
Some notable dates for the Spurs include the following:
- Oct. 24: Season Opener at Dallas Mavericks
- Oct. 26: Home opener vs. Houston Rockets
- Oct. 30: ROTY Rematch vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Nov. 2: Teammates Turned Rivals vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Nov. 15: Group Play Begins vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Nov. 23: Gold Medal Rematch vs. Golden State Warriors
- Dec. 10: NBA Cup Knockout Rounds Begin
- Dec. 25: MSG Christmas at New York Knicks
- Jan. 4: Jokić Returns vs. Denver Nuggets
- Jan. 8: Battle of the Bigs at Milwaukee Bucks
- Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
- Jan. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers
- Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
- Feb. 12: Facing the Champs at Boston Celtics
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
- Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
- Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
- March 10-12: Two Straight vs. Dallas Mavericks
- March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
- April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
As usual, the Spurs will embark on their annual Rodeo Road Trip beginning Feb. 3, which stands as the longest road trip of the year. Their longest home stand begins March 10 against the Mavericks and goes for seven games until they face the 76ers on March 21.
Twenty-one national TV games, a Christmas Day matchup and four games in two marquee locations makes for a unique schedule as a whole. With Wembanyama and Devin Vassell set to take a step forward and be joined by Chris Paul, Castle and Harrison Barnes, the Spurs are certainly an intriguing young team.
And if their development continues the way they hope it will, there'll be eyes on them even when they aren't on national TV.