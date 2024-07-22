'1st Class In Every Way': Spurs' New Veteran Harrison Barnes Already Embracing 'Warm' Welcome
In the span of seven days, the San Antonio Spurs went from the NBA's youngest squad — void of a single player over 30 years old — to a team with two seasoned veterans with plenty to offer.
The first domino in general manager Brian Wright's game plan was acquiring Stephon Castle via the NBA Draft in late-June, but after that, it was signing Chris Paul in free agency, a move that solidified the 20-year veteran's top priority as "hooping" over chasing a championship.
Then came Harrison Barnes.
The Spurs snuck themselves in a deal centered around former Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan, as the forward was sent to Sacramento in exchange for Chris Duarte and two second-round picks. Barnes, who's contract was no longer desirable for Sacramento, went to San Antonio along with an unprotected 2031 pick-swap to give the Spurs more experience without making a massive splash.
It was a patient move, just the rest of them have been to this point.
Such is Wright's philosophy.
"The group has done a really good job of identifying opportunities that allow us to build a team," he said of San Antonio's offseason moves.
What exactly does Barnes bring to the Spurs, however?
There are two sides. One covers his talent on the court — that is, his sharpshooting ability — while the other his prospective mentorship for the rest of the roster, still learning to "play," as Gregg Popovich would say.
The latter point is especially important for the new veteran.
"Obviously, coming in with C.P., we’re going to be two of the older guys in the locker room," Barnes said. "Just getting a chance to talk with some of the guys here, there’s good energy, good excitement. I definitely look forward to putting my arm around guys and getting to work."
Playing mentor for any squad in the NBA isn't a job to be taken lightly, and Barnes is well aware of that. He likely would've appreciated the chance to so with any other squad, but he wasn't shy about speaking to what makes San Antonio a uniquely positive destination at this stage of his career.
"It takes a while to build things in this league," Barnes said. "In order to be good, you have to have a formula to success. And I think that over the years the Spurs have been one of the toughest teams I’ve ever competed against.
"They’ve been a first-class organization in every way."
The 32-year-old certainly knows what he's talking about. Back when he was just getting started in the league, he bore witness to stars like Steph Curry and Klay Thompson in their heyday, even winning a title in 2015 alongside the iconic duo.
Since then, the same level of success hasn't followed, but it by no means is indicative of what Barnes knows he can bring to a team, especially one as storied as San Antonio. For him, playing with the Spurs is a new experience, yet one oddly familiar — and perhaps long-desired.
For suiting up for the Silver & Black meant suiting up for Gregg Popovich.
"Competing against the Spurs for a number of years, I have the utmost respect for the franchise and everything that they’ve accomplished," Barnes said. "The opportunity to play for Pop, having some experience with him. ... He’s a character. I'm just excited to be here with this group."
During the 2019 FIBA World Cup, Barnes got the chance to play under Popovich, albeit in limited capacity. It was there that he experienced firsthand what playing for one of the NBA's best coaches was like.
"The guy is a basketball encyclopedia," Barnes said of his new coach. "In the meetings, we’re having history lessons about everything under the sun, (yet) somehow it gets back to basketball, but how it starts — you have no idea where it’s going."
Whether it be from that past experience or simply from what he's seen from Barnes over the course of his 12-year professional career, Popovich returned the praise of his veteran.
"Having (Paul) and Harrison at this stage of (their) careers is really wonderful for the youth we have," the coach said. "When a player that you respect says the same stuff that we’re saying, to a player sometimes that’s a lot more valuable. Having them around is going to be super.”
As much as the Spurs can benefit from having a player like Barnes on the court and in the locker room, he had to want it, too. Prior to being dealt in the DeRozan trade, Barnes had a no-trade kicker on his deal that he waived in order for the trade to go through.
Part of that decision was Popovich, but it also had to do with the obvious pull to play in San Antonio for many veterans around the league: a rising-NBA sophomore named Victor Wembanyama.
"He’s a great young player in this league," Barnes said. "Definitely on his way to being one of the best. He was a big part of it."
And, of course, the culture surrounding the San Antonio franchise.
"Since I landed, (I've felt) warmth from every single person in his building," he said. "In an authentic way. Not something that’s for show ... (it's) genuinely how people are treated here."
Barnes, Paul and Wembanyama make up a unique trio of Spurs. Even last season, Wembanyama was one of the youngest players on the team, but now, he has true veteran mentors at his side. As the cornerstone of the budding roster, learning from them will be especially important.
And on the other side of it, Barnes is ready for that challenge.
"(I'm here) to do anything that’s asked of me," he said. "The goal every season is to go out there, play 82 games and give it my best. The last two seasons, I’ve been able to do that, so I’m excited to be able to build with this group."