Spurs Star Stephon Castle Disrespected in ESPN's NBA Player Ranking
With only one week remaining until Media Day and training camp, ESPN began rolling out its annual top-100 NBA players ranking. In the first of three installments, two San Antonio Spurs found themselves on the list.
Devin Vassell, now entering his sixth season, fell at No. 94. Rising sophomore guard Stephon Castle followed him five spots behind.
"The No. 4 pick of the 2024 NBA draft, Castle unwittingly applied a little pressure on incoming No. 2 pick Dylan Harper," the site wrote. "He became San Antonio's second consecutive player to win NBA Rookie of the Year and the fourth Spur to capture the honor, joining Victor Wembanyama, Tim Duncan, and David Robinson."
Castle, fresh off his individual award, wouldn't say it. But he perhaps has a case for a better ranking.
Castle No. 99 in ESPN NBA Ranking
Last season, Castle averaged 14.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 4.1 assists on 43 percent shooting from the field. After starting on the bench, the guard worked his way into the starting lineup in lieu of Jeremy Sochan, who suffered a broken thumb just a few games into the season.
Upon Sochan's return, Castle was once again relegated to the second unit. It didn't bother him much.
"He's been thrown in the fire," then-acting coach Mitch Johnson admitted. "Asked to do a lot of different things, (but) he's physical. No nonsense."
Notable names ranked above Castle by ESPN are Utah's Kessler Edwards, Grizzlies rookie Zach Edey, and New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson. Vassell, while still looking to prove himself as a reliable scorer, has an experience advantage; Castle may be creeping up on him, too.
"Castle started 47 games as a rookie and led his draft class in total points (1,190), made field goals (423) and steals (74)," ESPN wrote. "The runner-up in last season's Slam Dunk Contest, Castle is San Antonio's stickiest perimeter defender."
As the Spurs look to navigate their first season of a healthy Victor Wembanyama-De'Aaron Fox duo, Castle may take a slight backseat. Considering the logjam at the position as well, an uphill statistical battle awaits. But with a Rookie of the Year Award already to his name, Castle has momentum to build on.
Perhaps he'll land higher up on the list at the beginning of next season.