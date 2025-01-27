Spurs Starter, Monday, January 27, 2025: Residents Express Concern Over Spurs Future Home
San Antonio Eastside residents and stakeholders spent roughly three hours discussing the future of the Frost Bank Center inside the Freeman Coliseum meeting room on Saturday. District 4 Bexar County Commissioner Tommy Calvert organized two town halls to propose ideas for the facility, should the San Antonio Spurs and the city move forward with the San Antonio Entertainment District downtown.
The residents expressed concern for the future of the Frost Bank Center, citing the Houston Astrodome now used as a storage facility as a fear. The meeting heard numerous proposals like new housing, hospitals, educational entities and indoor recreational spaces as the future playing home of the San Antonio Spurs is in the air.
Today's Schedule
No game scheduled | Next vs. LA Clippers, Wednesday, Jan. 29 (7:00 p.m. CST)
The San Antonio Spurs played their first game of the year on Oct. 25, kicking off the second season of Victor Wembanyama's young NBA career. Now that it's through, here's a preview of some upcoming dates and times (all in CST) throughout the season to watch for:
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
On This Date in Spurs History ...
January 27, 2024: A bat buzzed the court and delayed play during the Spurs’ 113-112 victory over the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves. The Coyote mascot, dressed as Batman, eventually captured the bat with a net.
Quote of the Day
"I don't think there's any worse feeling for an athlete than to feel inadequate," he says. "These are the times when you really have to love the game, when you realize you were six games away from a title, and now you have to start all over again. I just stayed at home for a few days. The kids give you perspective."- Bob HillX (formerly twitter) – San Anton
