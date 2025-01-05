Spurs Starter, Sunday, January 5, 2025: Spurs Run Out of Gas on Victor Wembanyama's Birthday
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs almost had it, but couldn't quite get the job done at home in Game 2 of their back-to-back series with the Denver Nuggets.
Now, onto the headlines.
The News
1. READ: Three Key Stats that Led to San Antonio’s Win Against Denver
The San Antonio Spurs and their budding superstar Victor Wembanyama handed three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets a 113-110 loss.
2. READ: Victor Wembanyama Earns 'Special' Praise from Nikola Jokić
The San Antonio Spurs walked out of Ball Arena with a road win in Game 1 of their two-game bout with the Denver Nuggets, and Victor Wembanyama was a big reason why, which earned him even more praise from Nikola Jokić.
3. READ: Spurs Fall in Power Rankings After Challenging Road Trip
The San Antonio Spurs dropped three spots in the latest power rankings after losing three games last week.
Today's Schedule
vs. Denver Nuggets. 7 p.m. CST.
The Full Schedule
The San Antonio Spurs played their first game of the year on Oct. 25, kicking off the second season of Victor Wembanyama's young NBA career. Now that it's through, here's a preview of some upcoming dates and times (all in CST) throughout the season to watch for:
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
On This Date in Spurs History ...
January 4, 2004: Victor Wembanyama was born in Nanterre, France.
Quote of the Day
“He’s the one player I would pay to see.”- Jerry West on George Gervin
The Closer
