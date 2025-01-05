Stagnant Offense Dooms Spurs in OT Loss to Nuggets
The San Antonio Spurs dropped their second straight game to the Denver Nuggets, falling 122-111 in overtime Saturday night at the Frost Bank Center.
Harrison Barnes paced six Spurs in double figures with 22 points, while Victor Wembanyama delivered a mixed bag of brilliance and inefficiency, tallying 20 points, 23 rebounds, 3 assists, and 4 blocks.
On the other side, Nikola Jokic once again put on a show, posting 46 points, 10 assists, and 9 rebounds. Michael Porter Jr. chipped in 28 points to help seal the win for Denver.
Despite a hard-fought effort, San Antonio’s offensive woes down the stretch proved costly. Head coach Mitch Johnson was candid in his postgame assessment, emphasizing the lack of flow late in the game.
“I was probably more disappointed tonight in our offense, especially in the fourth quarter,” Johnson said. “I just felt like we got a little stagnant in mud.”
Johnson elaborated on the issues that plagued the Spurs offensively, particularly against Denver’s switching defense.
“You know, when they were switching tonight and last night, our best possessions in general were when we got off the ball quick, when we played out of second-side closeouts and rotations,” Johnson said. “I think sometimes when we were trying to force certain mismatches or perceived mismatches, or certain, you know, defenders or people with the basketball got to over-dribbling a little bit. That’s where we got stagnant, allowed them to load up to the ball, or show crowds where they wanted to, and then you’re playing against late clock, and it just makes it really hard.”
While the Spurs held their own defensively for much of the game, fatigue seemed to catch up to them in overtime. Jokic exploited mismatches inside, while Porter’s hot hand kept the Spurs’ comeback hopes at bay.
Now at 18-17 on the season, the Spurs face a critical four-game road trip starting Monday against the Chicago Bulls. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. CT as San Antonio looks to regroup.