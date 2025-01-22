Inside The Spurs

Spurs Starter, Wednesday, January 22, 2025: Webanyama Opens Court in Home Town

Your daily briefing on what's going on with the San Antonio Spurs, including news, draft and more.

Joe Gaither

Jan 19, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) warms up before the game against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
Jan 19, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) warms up before the game against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The San Antonio Spurs are enjoying time in France ahead of this week's game against the Indiana Pacers in Paris. Superstar forward Victor Wembanyama took time to give back to his community by opening a new basketball court in his home town of Le Chesnay.

Wembanyama's good will isn't the only community event occurring as French superstar and former Spur Tony Parker is hosting an autograph session open to the public on Wednseday and Le Carreau du Temple is hosting Maison Spurs at NBA House Paris for fans to enjoy.

The News

Today's Schedule

No game scheduled | Next vs. Indiana Pacers, Thursday, Jan. 23 (1:00 p.m. CST)

The Full Schedule

The San Antonio Spurs played their first game of the year on Oct. 25, kicking off the second season of Victor Wembanyama's young NBA career. Now that it's through, here's a preview of some upcoming dates and times (all in CST) throughout the season to watch for:

San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule

Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers

Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies

Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break

Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons

March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers

April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors

On This Date in Spurs History ...

Quote of the Day

The Closer

  • Subscribe To Our Newsletter Here
Published |Modified
Joe Gaither
JOE GAITHER

Home/News