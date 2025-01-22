Spurs Starter, Wednesday, January 22, 2025: Webanyama Opens Court in Home Town
The San Antonio Spurs are enjoying time in France ahead of this week's game against the Indiana Pacers in Paris. Superstar forward Victor Wembanyama took time to give back to his community by opening a new basketball court in his home town of Le Chesnay.
Wembanyama's good will isn't the only community event occurring as French superstar and former Spur Tony Parker is hosting an autograph session open to the public on Wednseday and Le Carreau du Temple is hosting Maison Spurs at NBA House Paris for fans to enjoy.
The News
Today's Schedule
No game scheduled | Next vs. Indiana Pacers, Thursday, Jan. 23 (1:00 p.m. CST)
The Full Schedule
The San Antonio Spurs played their first game of the year on Oct. 25, kicking off the second season of Victor Wembanyama's young NBA career. Now that it's through, here's a preview of some upcoming dates and times (all in CST) throughout the season to watch for:
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
On This Date in Spurs History ...
Quote of the Day
The Closer
- X (formerly twitter) – San Antonio Spurs On SI (@SASonSI)
- Facebook: San Antonio Spurs On SI
- YouTube: San Antonio Spurs On SI (@SpursOnSI)
- Threads: San Antonio Spurs On SI @sanantonioSpursOnSI
- Subscribe To Our Newsletter Here