3 Key Takeaways from the Spurs’ 118-116 Win Over Trail Blazers

The San Antonio Spurs pulled off an epic comeback on the road in the West against the Portland Trail Blazers Friday evening. Here are three takeaways from the contest.

Mathey Gibson

Dec 13, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) takes the ball to the hoop during the second half against Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (9) at Moda Center.
Dec 13, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) takes the ball to the hoop during the second half against Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (9) at Moda Center. / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
The San Antonio Spurs pulled off a thrilling 118-116 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night, rallying from 17 points down in the fourth quarter.

Victor Wembanyama delivered another standout performance, finishing with 28 points and icing the game with two clutch free throws in the final seconds.

Here are three key takeaways from the dramatic win:

Wembanyama Delivers in the Clutch

Dec 13, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) shoots the game winning free throws during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Victor Wembanyama just keeps proving why he’s a superstar. The second-year center racked up 28 points — and he stepped up when it mattered most. With the game tied and just 2.1 seconds on the clock, the 20-year-old calmly drained two free throws to seal the deal.

In a game where the Spurs were shorthanded and trailed by double digits late, Wembanyama’s ability to lead and close out the game showed just how vital he is to San Antonio’s success.

Nights like these are a reminder of why the Spurs’ future looks so bright with him at the helm.

Jerami Grant’s Big Night Goes to Waste

Dec 13, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Blake Wesley (14) and Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (9) scramble for a loose ball during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Jerami Grant was a problem for the Spurs all night long. He lit up the third quarter with 22 of his 32 points and was lethal from beyond the arc, knocking down 8-of-10 3s to match his season high.

Grant also came through in crunch time, tying the game at 116 with a clutch layup in the final seconds. But his foul on Wembanyama moments later proved costly, as it gave the Spurs the chance to seal the win at the line.

Despite his stellar performance, the Blazers couldn’t finish the job — a frustrating trend for Portland this season.

Spurs Show Heart Despite Being Short-Handed

Dec 13, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) greets teammates before a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Spurs were already missing several key players, including Stephon Castle, Keldon Johnson, Zach Collins, and Tre Jones. Then, Chris Paul got ejected late in the first quarter after picking up two technicals, leaving San Antonio with just 10 available players.

But this team didn’t back down. Devin Vassell came off the bench and poured in 23 points, while Jeremy Sochan and Julian Champagnie made huge plays late in the fourth quarter to spark the comeback.

It was a total team effort and a testament to the job that Mitch Johnson has done so far this season.

Mathey Gibson
MATHEY GIBSON

