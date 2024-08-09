Spurs to Face Knicks on Christmas Day
As the NBA offseason continues, the schedule began to unravel on Thursday evening as five games that will occur on Dec. 25 were revealed, per Shams Charania:
- San Antonio Spurs at New York Knicks
- Minnesota Timberwolves at Dallas Mavericks
- Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics
- Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors
- Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns
These five hand-picked games to watch on Christmas day typically have a bigger reason for viewership than the average contest. The first matchup listed above is a great example as reigning NBA Rookie of the Year and generational prospect Victor Wembanyama will play in the esteemed Madison Square Garden, which embraces the nickname of "The World's Most Famous Arena."
This will be Wembanyama's second time in MSG as his first appearance was in just his eighth career game. On Nov. 11, the big man scored 14 points on a subpar 4-of-14 from the field, while also grabbing nine rebounds, two assists and a block. The Knicks won the game 126-105.
Read More: Spurs Season-In-Review: Keldon Johnson Adapts to Newfound Bench Role
The Spurs hosted the Knicks nearly 70 games later in San Antonio and won 130-126 in a close overtime battle. Wembanyama improved with each and every game after the first matchup with the Knicks and that was evident in their latter game as he went off for 40 points on 13-of-22 from the field, including 4-of-9 from downtown, 20 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block.
These two teams have played a very different amount of Christmas Day games over the course of their respective franchise histories, but neither are above .500 as the Knicks have logged a 23-31 record while the Spurs are 5-6 in their small sample size of Dec. 25 contests.
These two ball clubs also finished last season on opposite sides, as the Spurs second-to-last in the Western Conference with a 22-60 record while the Knicks only trailed eventual champion Boston Celtics for the regular top spot in the Eastern Conference.
Read More: Report: Spurs Sign Free Agent Guard Malachi Flynn to Non-Guaranteed Deal