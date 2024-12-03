Spurs' Victor Wembanyama Scores Inaugural Monthly Accolade
San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama has been named the first-ever Western Conference Defensive Player of the Month, for October/November.
On Sunday evening, Wembanyama recorded this third triple-double, all before his 21st birthday, which he does not celebrate until next month.
Wembanyama has gone from an up and coming talent to a full-fledged star in only his second season. He has accomplished this feat within his first 100 games.
The Spurs posted on X, their congratulatory message to the former No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NBA Draft.
"Congrats @wemby on winning the first ever @Kia NBA Western Conference Defensice Player of the Month!", the post said with a hands clapping emoji at the end.
Last season, Wembanyama was the first rookie to be named to the NBA All-Defensive Team.
Opponents shot 104-262 from the field last month when guarded by Wembanyama as he held a 39.7% defended field goal percentage. Within four feet of the rim, teams took 3.3% fewer shots when Wembanyama is on the floor. They shot just 38.2% within four to 10 feet from the basket, according to the NBA.
In 16 games to start the season, Wembanyama led the league with 3.56 blocks per game and 57 total blocks while averaging 1.31 steals in October/November.
Wembanyama also accounted for 45.9% of the Spurs total blocks since the season started in late October.
The Frenchman’s 103.8 defensive rating helped anchor the Spurs to an eighth-ranked defense and has put them among the top three shot-blocking teams in the league.
Led by Wembanyama, the Spurs are currently 7-2 when holding opponents under 110 points and have recorded five-or-more steals in every game this season, their second-longest such streak to begin a season over the last 30 years and tied third-best in the NBA this season.
