Spurs vs. Jazz: Game Preview and How to Watch
The San Antonio Spurs are back in action Tuesday night, taking on the Utah Jazz for the second time in less than a week — and the fourth time already this season.
This time, it’s an NBA Cup Group B showdown at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City.
The Spurs (9-8) are riding high after a statement win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, holding the red-hot Dubs to just 94 points in a 104-94 victory. That win not only pushed San Antonio back over .500 but also showed just how dangerous this young team can be when everything clicks.
As for the Jazz (4-12), it’s been a rough season so far. They’ll be looking to bounce back after losing to the Spurs last Thursday in San Antonio.
What You Need to Know
- Date: Tuesday, Nov. 26
- Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Location: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV Coverage: Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Southwest
Injury Reports
Spurs:
- Devin Vassell – out
- Jeremy Sochan – out
- Riley Minix – out
- David Duke Jr. – out
- Harrison Ingram – out
- Keldon Johnson – probable
Jazz:
- Jordan Clarkson – out
- Kyle Filipowski – out
- Taylor Hendricks – out
- David Jones – out
- Oscar Tshiebwe – out
- Cody Williams – out
- Collin Sexton – available
What to Watch For
San Antonio has taken two of the three games in this odd early-season series, including last week’s win at home. Now they’ll try to grab another on the road in NBA Cup action.
The Spurs’ depth has been tested with key players like Devin Vassell and Jeremy Sochan out, but Keldon Johnson (probable) has been a steady force on both ends of the floor, and his return could spell trouble for Utah. Meanwhile, the Jazz will lean on Collin Sexton, who’s available and likely their best hope for creating offense.
With both teams navigating injuries, it’ll come down to which squad can execute better down the stretch. The Spurs have already shown they know how to grind out wins this season. Can the Jazz finally respond?