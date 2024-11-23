Awaiting Reinforcements, Spurs 'Have to Win' Games, Starting with Warriors
SAN ANTONIO — Typically, the player in Silver & Black threads who finishes with more than five blocks in a game stands 7-foot-4 and sports a last name almost too long for his jersey.
Thursday night, when the San Antonio Spurs hosted the Utah Jazz in their city edition threads for the first time of the season, Victor Wembanyama was missing from the floor.
It was his third straight game out after colliding with Lakers star Anthony Davis, yet in his wake, another center did the dirty work.
And he had been for three games.
"Great energy," Spurs interim coach Mitch Johnson said of Charles Bassey filling in for the injured Wembanyama. "I thought he imposed his will and was very influential around the rim on both sides."
Since losing Wembanyama and Vassell for a triad of contests, San Antonio has gone 2-1. With that pair — and Jeremy Sochan, who fractured his thumb over two weeks ago — out, it's been up to San Antonio's depth to pick up the slack.
READ MORE: Why Stephon Castle is Exactly What Spurs Needed
In place of Sochan, it's been Stephon Castle, or the occasional Sandro Mamukelashvili filling in. Without Vassell, Julian Champagnie and Harrison Barnes have gotten shots up.
"The beauty of our team is that different guys can step up any given night," Barnes said. "For these last two games, I think I was shooting six shots a game."
Without Wembanyama, the burden fell upon both Bassey and Zach Collins, both of whom have averaged a combined 44 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks in the 20-year-old's absence.
Yet neither they, or any of the "fill-ins," are choosing to see it that way.
"We've got a lot of competitive guys," Collins said at shootaround Saturday. "We don't look at it as guys are out. We look at it as we have to win games. Our goal is to be in the playoffs, so we're trying to win at all costs."
Three games prior, after the Spurs fell to the Dallas Mavericks for the second time of the season, Collins explained that missing players — even stars — wasn't an excuse for poor play.
That mindset reverberated around the locker room, but started a step higher.
"Our coaching staff has set a great tone," Collins said. "They expect excellence."
Wembanyama, barring any excess soreness, is expected to make his return to the lineup Saturday evening just in time for Steph Curry's annual visit to San Antonio.
Despite that, Bassey and Collins will remain at the ready in case they're needed, and given the team they're facing, it could come in handy.
"They're playing 10-12 guys every game," Collins said of the Warriors and the challenge they present. "They're staying fresh. Everybody has a role. That speaks to their culture."
Facing one of the hottest teams in the Western Conference will certainly be a challenge for the still-ailing Spurs. Despite losing Klay Thompson over the offseason, Golden State responded by adding Buddy Hield, who's led the team in scoring in half of its wins.
Him alone makes the Warriors dangerous in Collins' eyes, especially considering the players behind him in the rotation, though the Spurs' center was quick to identify the "obvious" target of the night.
"They've got Steph Curry," he said, answering a toss-up. "Obviously, the greatest shooter of all-time."
Three months ago, a photo of Curry getting a shot off against Wembanyama made its waves around the internet. That clash of talents was arguably one of the bigger spectacles of the season, and is likely to be once again, especially with both teams riding two-game win streaks.
READ MORE: Spurs vs. Warriors Preview: How to Watch, Game Information
But San Antonio will stick to its guns. Wembanyama or not.
"(We'll) hang our hat on our defense, like we have all year," Collins said.
If the Spurs do get to welcome back their 7-foot-4 center whose name is nearly too long for his jersey, though? It'll make the rotation a slight bit sweeter as they await their remaining reinforcements.
And add to the "beauty" that's made up good, team wins without them.
"When you're winning games and playing well as a team, you feel that," Collins said. "Everybody is a little more confident in themselves and in the team.
"Momentum is a huge factor, and we're going to try and use that."