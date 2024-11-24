3 Key Takeaways from the Spurs’ Comeback Win Over the Warriors
The San Antonio Spurs pulled off a thrilling 104-94 comeback win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night. Down by 17 points late in the third quarter, the Spurs closed out the game on a jaw-dropping 40-13 run.
With three straight wins—something they haven’t done since January 2021—this team is turning heads. Here’s what stood out.
1.) Don’t Count Out This Team
This team is scrappy, and they proved it again.
Outscoring the Warriors 33-13 in the fourth quarter, the Spurs showed they’re never out of a game. Their resilience against one of the league’s hottest teams speaks volumes about their character. At 9-8, they’re right in the thick of a brutally tough Western Conference race.
Could they be one of this season’s surprises? It's too early to tell, but San Antonio is playing with some serious gusto.
2.) The Bench Struggled
The Spurs’ starters stole the show, and it’s a good thing they did because the bench wasn’t at its best. Shooting just 8-for-23 from the field, the reserves had a quiet night offensively.
They did manage 22 rebounds and 7 assists, so it wasn’t all bad, but they’ve had stronger performances in the past. Not a huge red flag, but something to watch going forward.
3.) Welcome Back, Victor
Victor Wembanyama made a huge impact in his return from injury.
He put up 25 points on 9-for-21 shooting, knocked down four of eight three-pointers, grabbed seven rebounds, and handed out nine assists. Wemby did a little bit of everything, reminding everyone why he’s probably the most exciting young player in the league.
If the Spurs are going to make noise this year, they’ll need him to keep playing at this level.
Next up: a Tuesday night matchup against the Jazz in the NBA Cup at 8 P.M. CT.