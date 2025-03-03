Stephon Castle Joins Victor Wembanyama on Historic Spurs List
If such a slump existed for Stephon Castle as he adjusted to a new role without Victor Wembanyama, it saw its way out Sunday night.
Castle notched 32 points, eight rebounds and three assists on 57 percent shooting from the field in a 14-point loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, marking his second 30-point performance of the season.
That much earned him a spot on a prestigious list of current/former Spurs.
Castle is now just the fifth rookie in San Antonio history to record multiple 30-point games in a season, joining Willie Anderson (5), Tim Duncan (8), Victor Wembanyama (11), and David Robinson (16). Of note, Duncan, Robinson, and Wembanyama went on to earn the NBA's Rookie of the Year Award that season.
"Playing with (Chris Paul) for the year, and me coming in, he's continuing to learn," Spurs star De'Aaron Fox said of the rookie. "I think he's going to be a hell of a player in this league."
This season, Castle is averaging 12.8 points, three rebounds and 3.5 assists on 41 percent shooting from the field. Initially, his role was to learn under Paul with the intent to take over for him by the time the 39-year-old departed from San Antonio, though that began to change as Mitch Johnson experimented with different rotations.
Luckily for Castle, it seems he's found a sense of comfort.
With that comes consistency.
