Inside The Spurs

Stephon Castle Joins Victor Wembanyama on Historic Spurs List

San Antonio Spurs rookie Stephon Castle is in good company after a big game against the OKC Thunder

Matt Guzman

Nov 27, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) and center Victor Wembanyama (1) celebrate in the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
Nov 27, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) and center Victor Wembanyama (1) celebrate in the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
In this story:

If such a slump existed for Stephon Castle as he adjusted to a new role without Victor Wembanyama, it saw its way out Sunday night.

Castle notched 32 points, eight rebounds and three assists on 57 percent shooting from the field in a 14-point loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, marking his second 30-point performance of the season.

That much earned him a spot on a prestigious list of current/former Spurs.

Castle is now just the fifth rookie in San Antonio history to record multiple 30-point games in a season, joining Willie Anderson (5), Tim Duncan (8), Victor Wembanyama (11), and David Robinson (16). Of note, Duncan, Robinson, and Wembanyama went on to earn the NBA's Rookie of the Year Award that season.

"Playing with (Chris Paul) for the year, and me coming in, he's continuing to learn," Spurs star De'Aaron Fox said of the rookie. "I think he's going to be a hell of a player in this league."

This season, Castle is averaging 12.8 points, three rebounds and 3.5 assists on 41 percent shooting from the field. Initially, his role was to learn under Paul with the intent to take over for him by the time the 39-year-old departed from San Antonio, though that began to change as Mitch Johnson experimented with different rotations.

Luckily for Castle, it seems he's found a sense of comfort.

With that comes consistency.

Related Articles

Ever the Captain, Chris Paul Ushers In San Antonio Spurs' New Reality

How Spurs' Stephon Castle Proved De'Aaron Fox Right

Kevin Durant Makes Feelings Clear About Victor Wembanyama

Published
Matt Guzman
MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

Home/News