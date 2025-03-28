Inside The Spurs

Stephon Castle Joins Victor Wembanyama on Historic Spurs List vs Cavaliers

San Antonio Spurs rookie joined elite company in a multitude of ways against the Cleveland Cavaliers

Mar 19, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) reaches for a pass during the second half against the New York Knicks at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
SAN ANTONIO — Another game, another big-time performance for Stephon Castle.

Thursday night, the San Antonio Spurs hit the road to Cleveland to face the Eastern Conference's No. 1-seed Cavaliers. The result wasn't ugly, but it wasn't pretty either.

San Antonio fell to 31-41 on the season to retake sole possession of the West's No. 13 seed with just 10 games remaining on the season, but Castle logged a near-triple-double with 22 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists in 32 minutes to join some prestigious company.

How? That question has multiple answers.

Castle logged over 1,000 points on the year, becoming just the fifth rookie in Spurs history to reach such a mark, joining David Robinson, Tim Duncan, Victor Wembanyama, and Willie Anderson. He also joined the latter two as the only rookies in Spurs history to at least 1,000 points and 250 assists in a season, and became the first rookie in the NBA to reach 1,000 points this season.

To top things off, Castle became the fourth rookie in Spurs history to log a game with at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists. That list also features Robinson, Duncan, and Wembanyama, who recorded such a stat line three, six, and 11 times, respectively.

San Antonio is likely to close the season without too many more wins, especially with teams like the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics on the schedule. One thing that is certain, however, is that Castle is also likely to remain consistent.

For the Spurs, that's entirely a good thing.

