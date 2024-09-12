The Joe Gaither Show: NBA Preseason Award Favorites
This week's edition of "The Joe Gaither Show" welcomes Matt Guzman to continue to fill the offseason with conversations. We examine the next two players in Guzman's "5 Beyond Wemby" series, examine preseason odds for NBA Awards and discuss the NBA's potential expansion.
The show opens by picking up with Guzman's "5 Beyond Wemby" series and looking at Blake Wesley. The young player is attempting to improve his game as he finds his place on the Spurs as a secondary ball handler. How will San Antonio deploy Welsey in the upcoming season?'
The fourth player in the series is two-way player Jamaree Bouyea. Bouyea is a late-blooming guard who's trying to grow his game to prove himself as a worthy project for San Antonio and Guzman highlights what he could provide the Spurs this season from a depth perspective.
The last player in the series is teased, but the show moves on to preseason odds for NBA awards. Will Victor Wembanyama be the Spur to watch to take home the MVP, Defensive Player of the Year and Most Improved Player or will there be another player to get behind to win a major NBA award?
The show concludes with Adam Silver's comments on NBA expansion. Will we see a team again in Seattle? Or perhaps would the NBA rather have a team in Las Vegas?
