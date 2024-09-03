Inside The Spurs

The San Antonio Minute: How Will Chris Paul Help Stephon Castle Next Season?

Next season, the San Antonio Spurs will foster a relationship between their No. 4 overall draft pick and 19-year veteran Chris Paul. How much will the rookie benefit from Paul's expertise?

Matt Guzman

Jun 26, 2024; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Stephon Castle poses for photos with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected in the first round by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2024 NBA Draft at Barclays Center.
Jun 26, 2024; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Stephon Castle poses for photos with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected in the first round by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2024 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

While much of the attention for the San Antonio Spurs next season will focus on Victor Wembanyama and how much more comfortable he'll look within the team's offense, there's a key component outside of him who also brings quite a bit of intrigue.

Stephon Castle has plenty of talent, but he also has a strong mentor in Chris Paul, and depending on how the season goes, he could grow exponentially both under him and aloingside him.

READ MORE: Who's The Mentor-Mentee Duo to Watch in San Antonio?

The Spurs' success won't completely fall on Castle's ability to run point guard, but it will certainly help their case in the Western Conference, especially if it ends up being a preview of what's to come of the Castle era in San Antonio. Paul might just be the biggest catalyst of it.

Watch the latest episode of The San Antonio Minute to dive deeper:

Published
Matt Guzman

MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

Home/News