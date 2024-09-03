The San Antonio Minute: How Will Chris Paul Help Stephon Castle Next Season?
While much of the attention for the San Antonio Spurs next season will focus on Victor Wembanyama and how much more comfortable he'll look within the team's offense, there's a key component outside of him who also brings quite a bit of intrigue.
Stephon Castle has plenty of talent, but he also has a strong mentor in Chris Paul, and depending on how the season goes, he could grow exponentially both under him and aloingside him.
READ MORE: Who's The Mentor-Mentee Duo to Watch in San Antonio?
The Spurs' success won't completely fall on Castle's ability to run point guard, but it will certainly help their case in the Western Conference, especially if it ends up being a preview of what's to come of the Castle era in San Antonio. Paul might just be the biggest catalyst of it.
Watch the latest episode of The San Antonio Minute to dive deeper: