Tyrese Maxey's Final Injury Status for Spurs-76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers listed Tyrese Maxey on the injury report against the San Antonio Spurs

Feb 24, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) controls the ball during the first quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Wells Fargo Center.
Feb 24, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) controls the ball during the first quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Wells Fargo Center. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
SAN ANTONIO — The court might feel rather empty Friday night when the San Antonio Spurs play host to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Why? A combined 15 players are listed as out with various ailments. Of those is 76ers star Tyrese Maxey, who is set to miss his 10th straight game with lower-back and finger sprains.

Prior to being sidelined, Maxey had been averaging just over 26 points, three rebounds and six assists on 43 percent shooting from the field. But he's far from the only impact player out for Philadelphia.

The 76ers will also be without Joel Embiid and Paul George — the two-star tandem they traded for over offseason — as both were ruled out for the remainder of the season with ongoing left knee issues and left adductor/knee injections, respectively.

The Spurs' roster is also looking bleak. Victor Wembanyama has been sidelined since Feb. 20 when he was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder, and De'Aaron Fox, who underwent surgery on Tuesday in Los Angeles to repair ligament damage in his left pinkie, is also set to miss the remainder of the year.

As far as Mitch Johnson is concerned, that opens up opportunities for some of San Antonio's younger players. The only caveat? That's going to be true for both sides on Friday.

Tipoff from Frost Bank Center is set for 8 p.m. EST.

