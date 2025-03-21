Tyrese Maxey's Final Injury Status for Spurs-76ers

Oh, how the tables have turned for the 76ers 😖



Nov 20 Lineup:



🔶Tyrese Maxey

🔶Jared Mccain

🔶Caleb Martin

🔶Paul George

🔶Joel Embiid



Mar 19th Lineup:



🔶Justin Edwards

🔶Jared Butler

🔶Quentin Grimes

🔶Oshae Brissett

🔶Guerschon Yabusele pic.twitter.com/NpDSL31p2Z