Victor Wembanyama Addresses Offseason Workout With Celtics Legend Kevin Garnett
When it comes to having an eventful offseason, San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama might first place for all the stuff he did during the 2025 Summer. From his time at the Shaolin Temple to making appearances seemingly all around the world, the 7-foot-3 phenom still put time aside to put in the work and prepare for a pivotal Year 3 in his Spurs tenure.
Appearing at Spurs media day this week, Wembanyama noticeably looked bigger, having added muscle mass since his season was cut short last year due to a blood clot. Amid this offseason training process, Wembanyama had some time to train with Boston Celtics legend Kevin Garnett, as he revealed what he learned from that experience.
Wembanyama On His Workout With Garnett
"[Working with KG] was super interesting. He's got a very unique perspective on relationships with teammates, opponents, even refs and media. He's really smart emotionally. He's got this energy but knows how to channel it and use it for the best," Wembanyama shared.
During the playing days, which lasted from 1995 to 2016, Garnett was always regarded as one of the top trash-talkers in the NBA and always brought his intensity every game. As Wembanyama noted, Garnett and him talked about how to channel that energy and use it for the best.
Looking at Wembanyama, being able to do that will be critical when matching up against top big men every night. San Antonio's first few regular-season games will see Wembanyama match up against Anthony Davis, Bam Adebayo, and Alperen Sengun, all of whom are All-NBA caliber players who will test Wembanyama in those matchups.
For someone like Wembanyama, who possesses so much skill on both ends of the floor, channeling that mental side can really help elevate his game to the next level. Whether that's confidence and continuing to be focused when things aren't going his way, or controlling his emotions in tense situations, being able to channel those at a young age can take him far.
In terms of comparing the two as players, Wembanyama has a way to go before he reaches the level Garnett has, which includes 15 All-Star selections, 12 All-Defensive selections, and nine selections to the All-NBA teams.
Not only does Wembanyama now have Garnett to go to for advice, but he can look to the mentorship of two of the best big men in NBA history in Tim Duncan and David Robinson, who are former Spurs and first-overall picks that can relate to the French star. As anticipation builds for Year 3 of Wembanyama, fans will have to wait till October 22nd before the Spurs' first regular season game.