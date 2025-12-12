SAN ANTONIO — Victor Wembanyama, sidelined with a calf strain since Nov. 16, is set to make his much anticipated return to play Saturday night.

The San Antonio Spurs listed the 7-foot-4 star as PROBABLE on their most recent availability report on Friday afternoon. Final clearance from the team's medical staff is expected after team practice; Wembanyama is set to address the media for the first time since his injury at 3:50 p.m. Central in Las Vegas.

San Antonio is fresh off a convincing 132-119 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Cup Quarterfinals after winning West Group C in Group Play. Its reward? The first of five meetings with the red-hot Oklahoma City Thunder this season.

"They're a great team," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said after their road victory over the Lakers. "They're the champs. It'll be a very tough game."

Oklahoma City is 24-1 to begin its defense campaign; reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging the league's second-most points per game with 32.6. Luckily for the Spurs, who enter Saturday's matchup 7-7 against teams .500 or above, they'll likely add Wembanyama back to the mix.

Dec 8, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (4) and forward/center Victor Wembanyama (1) share a moment against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Frenchman suffered his calf strain prior to San Antonio's home matchup with the Sacramento Kings on Nov. 16. Since then, he's missed 12 games as the team's medical staff oversees his exhaustive return-to-play process.

A high-stakes game in Los Angeles bore no weight over the star's return.

"He's doing great, he's getting very, very close," Johnson explained. "Unfortunately, all of the added excitement is not going to play into the decision on if he plays or not ... that's more of an outside narrative."

Wembanyama participated in two-on-two drills in New Orleans before joining the Spurs on their trip to Los Angeles.

The center then began five-on-five work before he was eventually upgraded to PROBABLE after a string of "good days" leading up to the team's added trip to Las Vegas.

Without their cornerstone, the Spurs have managed a tenable record. Injuries to Luke Kornet and Stephon Castle stifled on-court chemistry after the Frenchman went down, but Johnson's roster has remained set on its quest for the postseason.

Picking up slack is part of the job description for a hungry NBA player taught by Gregg Popovich. Keldon Johnson wears that like a badge of honor.

"Vic's a big piece of whatever we do," the forward said. "He's our guy ... but ultimately, we know we're building toward a goal of being in the playoffs. We've got to hold it down while he's gone, and continue the good habits (as if he) was here."

Advancing to the NBA Cup Semifinals was proof of those habits. And the Spurs, now facing their toughest game of the season, plan to keep honoring them.

"We're ready for him," Keldon Johnson said.

Tipoff from Las Vegas between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Cup Semifinals is set for 8 p.m. Central Saturday night.