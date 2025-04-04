Victor Wembanyama's Final Injury Status for Spurs-Cavaliers
SAN ANTONIO — Only six games sit between the San Antonio Spurs and the end of the regular season, and with the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference set to take the court at Frost Bank Center Friday night, it might feel like more.
The Cleveland Cavaliers, fresh off a two-game win streak, have a straightforward path to clinching the No. 1 seed with a win and a Boston Celtics loss, and facing a depleted Spurs roster will make for an easier time holding up their end of that deal.
The Spurs will be without Victor Wembanyama, who has been sidelined since Feb. 20 with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder; De'Aaron Fox, who underwent surgery on his left fifth finger on March 17 in Los Angeles and Jeremy Sochan, whose back spasms have kept him out of the last three games.
Additionally, Charles Bassey is listed as QUESTIONABLE with a bone bruise in his left knee and Keldon Johnson is PROBABLE with lower back tightness.
Despite all the injuries, San Antonio has managed to remain competitive behind players who hadn't received minutes for most of the season, which acting coach Mitch Johnson spoke on following a win over the Denver Nuggets on the road.
"We've been extremely healthy at times the year where those guys haven't had the opportunity that they probably deserve," he said.
Cleveland only has two players listed on its availability report; both Ty Jerome and Dean Wade will sit out with left knee tendonitis and an undisclosed illness, respectively.
Tipoff from Frost Bank Center is set for 8 p.m. EST.
