Inside The Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Joins LeBron James, Steph Curry on NBA List

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama joined elite company on a recently released NBA list

Matt Guzman

December 1, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) celebrates against the Sacramento Kings during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center.
December 1, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) celebrates against the Sacramento Kings during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

A Victor Wembanyama highlight didn’t make the NBA’s most-viewed plays this season, but he did make the list of most-viewed players. Pretty easily, in fact.

Now that the NBA’s regular season is officially over, the league provided some of its metrics, ranging from most social media views to top jersey sales — spoiler alert, Wembanyama made both.

The top 10 most-viewed NBA players across all social media platforms this season featured several stars from around the league. The entire list is as follows:

1) LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
2) Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
3) Luka Dončić, Los Angeles Lakers
4) Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs
5) Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets
6) Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies
7) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
8) Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
9) Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
10) Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

In Wembanyama’s second season, the Spurs fell short of expectations, but were plagued with injuries. Between Wembayama’s deep vein thrombosis diagnosis on Feb. 20, De’Aaron Fox’s season-ending surgery to repair ligament damage in his left fifth finger or Charles Bassey’s bone bruise that inhibited San Antonio’s size, being healthy was a seldom-had experience.

Next year, Wembanyama is expected to return fully healthy for the start of training camp, which will likely propel the Spurs back into the mix of teams capable of a postseason bid.

The bonus? Fox will be cleared at the same time.

Related Articles

Stars or Not, Stephon Castle's Work Ethic Holds True

Spurs' G League Playoff Berth Latest Austin Success Story

In Face of Adversity, Spurs Turn to Hardwood ‘Sanctuary’

Published
Matt Guzman
MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

Home/News