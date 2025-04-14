Victor Wembanyama Joins LeBron James, Steph Curry on NBA List
A Victor Wembanyama highlight didn’t make the NBA’s most-viewed plays this season, but he did make the list of most-viewed players. Pretty easily, in fact.
Now that the NBA’s regular season is officially over, the league provided some of its metrics, ranging from most social media views to top jersey sales — spoiler alert, Wembanyama made both.
The top 10 most-viewed NBA players across all social media platforms this season featured several stars from around the league. The entire list is as follows:
1) LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
2) Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
3) Luka Dončić, Los Angeles Lakers
4) Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs
5) Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets
6) Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies
7) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
8) Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
9) Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
10) Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
In Wembanyama’s second season, the Spurs fell short of expectations, but were plagued with injuries. Between Wembayama’s deep vein thrombosis diagnosis on Feb. 20, De’Aaron Fox’s season-ending surgery to repair ligament damage in his left fifth finger or Charles Bassey’s bone bruise that inhibited San Antonio’s size, being healthy was a seldom-had experience.
Next year, Wembanyama is expected to return fully healthy for the start of training camp, which will likely propel the Spurs back into the mix of teams capable of a postseason bid.
The bonus? Fox will be cleared at the same time.
