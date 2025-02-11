Victor Wembanyama Makes NBA History in Spurs-Wizards
Victor Wembanyama nailed a 12-foot mid range jump shot to cement the San Antonio Spurs' 23rd win of the season on the road, but before that, he made history.
After a successful 31-point, 15-rebound, five 3-pointer outing, the second-year forward became the first player in NBA history to record such a statline. He's already up to 15 games with at least 30 points and 15 rebounds, joining a list featuring David Robinson, Tim Duncan, Larry Kenon, George Gervin and LaMarcus Aldridge as the only players with such outings in Spurs history.
The Spurs came away with a 131-121 win over the Washington Wizards Monday evening. Wembanyama led all scoring with De'Aaron Fox trailing right behind him. Every Wizard who logged minutes finished in double figures, though even that wasn't enough to secure a home victory for the last-place Washington squad.
Meanwhile, Wembanyama joins some prestigious company in a much-needed bounce back game for him with only a few days remaining before the All-Star Break.
Currently, San Antonio sits at 23-28 in 12th place in the Western Conference. Next up is a trip to Boston for a showdown with the Eastern Conference runner-ups, where it can gain some more traction on the Play-In Tournament as the second half of the season fast approaches.
Tipoff from TD Garden is set for 7 p.m. EST Wednesday evening.
