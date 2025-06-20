Locked On Spurs: Should Spurs Halt Pursuit of Suns Star Kevin Durant?
SAN ANTONIO — The waiting game has already commenced. The San Antonio Spurs certainly know how to play.
As rumors about Kevin Durant's eventual landing spot this offseason continue to swirl, the Phoenix Suns remain committed to finding a trade partner willing to satisfy their demands. As more time passes, that's becoming incresingly unlikely.
Still, the Spurs, Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves and Miami Heat remain atop the list of interested parties. But San Antonio is first focusing on its own players.
"We have a group we feel good about already," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said. "To continue to add pieces to that is something we're excited about, (but) my sweat, equity and time will be devoted to these current guys right here."
If a deal is made by the Spurs to pair Durant with Victor Wembanyama, it won't rival what Phoenix initially spent to acquire him; an agreement will likely center around Devin Vassell and the No. 14 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
With other teams circling, however, San Antonio might determine the best course of action to be rescinding any trade offer it already submitted. And if it ends up being the lone suitor even after that?
Durant's trade will enter San Antonio time.
