New Report on Surprise Team Targeting Spurs' Number Two Draft Pick
Five days remain until the NBA Draft, where the San Antonio Spurs are likely to take Rutgers guard Dylan Harper. Although the fit may not be the cleanest with De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle, he's the clear second-best prospect behind Cooper Flagg, who is all but guaranteed to go first overall to the Dallas Mavericks.
Some thought the Spurs may look to move their pick for a ready-made star, but all indications point to them sticking and picking. Would there be a world where they'd consider moving back in the draft, though?
Grant Afseth reported on RG.org that the Washington Wizards have made "aggressive" offers to try and secure Dylan Harper as they look to find their long-term point guard of the future.
"Washington has made multiple offers to teams in the top five in an effort to land either Dylan Harper or Jeremiah Fears, even being willing to part with surprising names to move up to No. 2 overall. Thus far, those attempts have been rebuffed.
However, the Spurs have shown no interest so far in moving the pick, as they remain committed to the idea of Harper with their young core for now.
"San Antonio, which holds the No. 2 pick, has turned down overtures from both Washington and Philadelphia and remains committed to using the selection," Afseth wrote. "Fears has also drawn top-five interest, leaving it unclear whether he will still be available when Washington is on the clock."
Washington already has Carlton "Bub" Carrington at guard on the roster, but they may view him as a secondary guard option for the future, rather than a first option. Harper has an immense ceiling, which is why the Spurs will likely keep their pick.
