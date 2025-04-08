Inside The Spurs

Victor Wembanyama's Appearance With NBA Legend Goes Viral

Victor Wembanyama made a surprise appearance at Monday’s NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship

Mar 4, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) looks over in the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
SAN ANTONIO — Victor Wembanyama won’t be competing for a championship with the San Antonio Spurs this season.

But he’ll be watching another. 

Ahead of Monday’s NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship between the Florida Gators and Houston Cougars in San Antonio, Wembanyama was seen sitting courtside for the action next to ex-Houston Rockets star Hakeem Olajuwon. 

Wembanyama, 21, appeared in 46 games this season, averaging 24.3 points, 11 rebounds and a league-leading 3.8 blocks per game on 47 percent shooting from the field. 

He was on pace for the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year, a spot on 1-of-3 All-NBA squads and potentially the league's Most Improved Player of the Year Award, but now falls short of the newly required 65-game threshold after being diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder. 

Since then, Wembanyama has undergone surgery to address the issue and remains on course with his rehabilitation. The Spurs remain tight-lipped on the procedure, but acting coach Mitch Johnson spoke to what he could on his star’s health. 

"He's doing very well,"the coach explained. "I think he would've wanted to be out on the court to block some shots and make some buckets for us ... (but) we'll keep it all in-house."

Wembanyama’s Alamodome appearance marks one of the first times since his surgery that anyone has seen the 7-foot-4 star. 

Certainly positive to see him smiling. 

