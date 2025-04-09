Inside The Spurs

Victor Wembanyama's Final Injury Status for Spurs-Warriors

The San Antonio Spurs have announced Victor Wembanyama's status against the Golden State Warriors

Matt Guzman

Nov 23, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) in the second half against the Golden State Warriors at Frost Bank Center.
In this story:

The San Antonio Spurs have just three games remaining on their 2024-25 season.

Two of them will be against Western Conference opponents, and only one of them will be against a team still in contention for a playoff berth. That comes Wednesday night against the Golden State Warriors.

San Antonio is fresh off a loss to the LA Clippers Tuesday night, despite Kawhi Leonard's late scratch. Harrison Barnes led the way in scoring with 24 points, and standout rookie Stephon Castle followed closely behind. For LA, a trio of Norman Powell, James Harden, and Ivica Zubac got the job done.

Johnson had high praise for the latter.

"He's one of the most underrated players in the league by far, in my opinion," Johnson said of Zubac.

The Spurs will once again be shorthanded against the Warriors. De'Aaron Fox, who underwent surgery to repair ligament damage in his left fifth finger, will sit along with Victor Wembanyama, who was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder. Both are OUT.

To close the season, Golden State has games against the Spurs, Portland Trail Blazers, and Clippers — setting it up for a strong finish with the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference in reach.

Step 1, however, will be holding down home court against San Antonio. Tipoff from Chase Center is set for 10 p.m. EST.

