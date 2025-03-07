Victor Wembanyama's Injury Status for Spurs-Kings
Despite a deep vein thrombosis diagnosis in his right shoulder sidelining him for the remainder of the season, Victor Wembanyama is back on the bench with his teammates.
Road games are a no-go, especially considering how air travel can affect blood clots, so the 21-year-old superstar instead sticks around San Antonio. Luckily, the San Antonio Spurs won't have more than four straight road games for the rest of the year.
“If he could fly, he would," Spurs point guard De'Aaron Fox said of Wembanyama's presence. "He truly wants everyone around him to succeed. He’s just a blessing to be around.”
Since losing Wembanyama, the Spurs have seen an even greater deficiency on the boards. Charles Bassey served as the primary center before San Antonio signed Bismack Biyombo for the remainder of the season, but with his injury, Biyombo has been the sole center.
Against Sacramento on the road Friday, that will remain the case. Bassey, still dealing with a bone bruise in his left knee, is listed as OUT alongside Wembanyama and the Spurs' three two-way players.
San Antonio is fresh off a home win over the Brooklyn Nets behind a career-high from Devin Vassell. With Fox's homecoming hanging in balance, a lot remains at stake. Being on the road, Wembanyama won't be available for moral support.
Perhaps that will make it all the more motivating, especially for Fox himself.
Tipoff from Golden 1 Center is set for 10 p.m. EST.
