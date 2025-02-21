Victor Wembanyama's Injury Status for Spurs vs Pistons
After a fantastic win against the slumping Phoenix Suns, the San Antonio Spurs are right back at it against the Orlando Magic.
Both San Antonio and Phoenix were desperate for a win on Thursday, but even without Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs figured out a way to get back into the win column.
Unfortunately for San Antonio, there was much bigger news that dominated their day. Victor Wembanyama was revealed to be out for the season with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder.
The San Antonio Spurs have listed Wembanyama as out against the Detroit Pistons due to his deep vein thrombosis. Through the 46 games Wembanyama played this season, he averaged 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 3.8 blocks on 48/35/84 shooting from the field.
Wembanyama was on pace to easily be the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year prior to the injury, but will no longer be qualified due to not meeting the league's controversial 65 games rule. In essence, Wembanyama is getting punished for having blood clots.
Without Wembanyama, the Spurs will have to rely on the development of Stephon Castle alongside new guard De'Aaron Fox. The team should be more than capable of defeating the Detroit Pistons on Friday night, but making a playoff push will be a different story.
The San Antonio Spurs face off against the Detroit Pistons at 8:30 p.m. EST.
