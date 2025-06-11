Victor Wembanyama's Latest Public Appearance Announced
Victor Wembanyama has been drawing some NBA headlines this offseason, for reasons that don't have much to do with basketball.
The San Antonio Spurs' star was recently seen in China at the Shaolin Temple, engaging in a summer retreat that will last about 10 days. Many posts of Wembanyama went viral, as it appears he shaved his head in the process.
Following Wembanyama's trip to China, it was announced that the star would be making a public appearance at Fanatics Fest in New York City on June 21. He will be a guest on comedian Kevin Hart's Cold as Balls show at the Javits Center.
Along with Kevin Hart's show, the 7-foot-3 center will also be a guest on The Shop, a show started by LeBron James and Maverick Carter. The series features celebrity guests in a barbershop setting, having conversations about their careers and much more. Wembanyama will be a guest alongside Tom Brady, Kai Cenat, and Paul Rivera.
It seems like this summer will be eventful for Wembanyama, who missed nearly half of this past season due to deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder. In just his second NBA season, he managed to make an All-Star appearance, averaging 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 3.8 blocks per game.
Looking ahead to next season, the Spurs will have both Wembanyama and All-Star point guard De'Aaron Fox for their first full season together. San Antonio traded for Fox back before the February 6 deadline, while plenty of other star trade rumors surround the organization this offseason.
Related Articles
Potential Kevin Durant Trade Package to Spurs Revealed
Kevin Durant's Preferred Trade Teams Narrowed Down to Five Choices
NBA Trade Idea Pairs $285 Million Celtics Star With Victor Wembanyama