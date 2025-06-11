Potential Kevin Durant Trade Package to Spurs Revealed
One of the most interesting teams to watch this NBA offseason will be the San Antonio Spurs. It's been made abundantly clear that San Antonio is looking to pair Victor Wembanyama with another star, and most reports are claiming that it'll be Kevin Durant.
According to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports, the package for Kevin Durant is said to be centered around Devin Vassell and Jeremy Sochan. One would have to imagine that there would be a plethora of draft picks involved in the deal.
While Spurs fans may not be happy to give up Jeremy Sochan, the fact that they could keep Stephon Castle would be a huge steal. If San Antonio acquires Kevin Durant, they could have a big three of Durant, De'Aaron Fox, and Victor Wembanyama. Not only that, but they'd have an X-Factor fourth player in Castle, too.
While there are concerns about Durant's age, he played 62 games last season with the Phoenix Suns. Through those 62 games, he averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.2 blocks on 53/43/84 shooting from the field. Even though Durant's numbers haven't contributed to winning, they're absolutely still superstar numbers.
Whether or not the San Antonio Spurs pull the trigger on Durant remains to be seen. However, it's clear that the Houston Rockets arguably could have a better offer than any other team.
