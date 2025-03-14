Inside The Spurs

Victor Wembanyama's Official Injury Status for Spurs-Hornets

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama will stay on the sideline against the Charlotte Hornets

Matt Guzman

Oct 31, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts to a play against the Utah Jazz during the third quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Oct 31, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts to a play against the Utah Jazz during the third quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Now without both of their stars, the San Antonio Spurs' sprint to the postseason is all but officially over.

The team announced Thursday that De'Aaron Fox would undergo season-ending surgery on his left fifth finger to repair ligament damage sustained during training camp while still with the Sacramento Kings.

On top of his injury, Victor Wembanyama is still sidelined with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder. He's listed as OUT for Friday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets.

This season, Wembanyama averaged 24.3 points, 11 rebounds and 3.8 blocks per game on 47 percent shooting from the field. Had it not been for his injury, which put him under the required 65-game threshold for the season, he was on pace for his first Defensive Player of the Year Award and a slew of others, including a spot on one of three All-NBA squads.

Despite the injury, however, having him on the bench for home games and select road trips has been a welcome sight for San Antonio.

“He’s going crazy from not playing,” Spurs acting coach Mitch Johnson said, “from not being with his team and his teammates … just being in the locker room, being on the bench and being with his teammates means a lot to him and everybody else.”

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) on the bench during the first half against the Dallas Mavericks at Frost Bank
Mar 10, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) on the bench during the first half against the Dallas Mavericks at Frost Bank Center. / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Friday night, Wembanyama and Fox are joined on the injury report by Charles Bassey, who is still dealing with a bone bruise in his left knee, and two of the team's two-way players, RIley Minix and David Duke Jr.

The Hornets, meanwhile, will be without Tre Mann, Brandon Miller, Grant Williams, Damion Baugh, Josh Okogie, Tidjane Salaun and K.J. Simpson. LaMelo Ball is available.

Tipoff from Frost Bank Center between the Spurs and Hornets is set for 8 p.m. EST.

MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

