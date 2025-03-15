Inside The Spurs

Victor Wembanyama's Official Injury Status for Spurs-Pelicans

The San Antonio Spurs will be without Victor Wembanyama once again against the New Orleans Pelicans

Matt Guzman

Dec 8, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) in the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Frost Bank Center.
Dec 8, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) in the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Frost Bank Center. / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
As the San Antonio Spurs look to bounce back from a high-scoring loss to the Charlotte Hornets Friday night, they'll once again be missing their two biggest stars.

De'Aaron Fox is set to undergo season-ending surgery on Tuesday in Los Angeles to repair ligament damage to his left fifth finger sustained during training camp in October. Meanwhile, Victor Wembanyama will also be sidelined.

Wembanyama was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder on Feb. 20 after returning from All-Star Weekend in San Francisco feeling low-energy.

 "His arm didn't feel completely normal," Spurs acting coach Mitch Johnson explained. "I don't know exactly the time. It was our medical staff. They looked into it, and that's how we got here."

While Wembanyama sits, the New Orleans Pelicans will be without Yves Missi and Zion Williamson, both of whom were downgraded day-of, making for a winnable game on either side.

Since Wembanyama's absence, the Spurs have gone 4-9 and currently sit tied with the Portland Trail Blazers for the No. 13 seed in the Western Conference. New Orleans follows behind at No. 14, though it's already been eliminated from playoff contention.

San Antonio's pursuit remains open, though with only a few games to push itself higher in the standings — all without both Fox and Wembanyama — a long road awaits them.

Tipoff from Frost Bank Center is set for 8:30 p.m. EST.

