Victor Wembanyama's Official Injury Status for Spurs-Pelicans
As the San Antonio Spurs look to bounce back from a high-scoring loss to the Charlotte Hornets Friday night, they'll once again be missing their two biggest stars.
Meanwhile, Victor Wembanyama will also be sidelined.
Wembanyama was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder on Feb. 20 after returning from All-Star Weekend in San Francisco feeling low-energy.
"His arm didn't feel completely normal," Spurs acting coach Mitch Johnson explained. "I don't know exactly the time. It was our medical staff. They looked into it, and that's how we got here."
While Wembanyama sits, the New Orleans Pelicans will be without Yves Missi and Zion Williamson, both of whom were downgraded day-of, making for a winnable game on either side.
Since Wembanyama's absence, the Spurs have gone 4-9 and currently sit tied with the Portland Trail Blazers for the No. 13 seed in the Western Conference. New Orleans follows behind at No. 14, though it's already been eliminated from playoff contention.
San Antonio's pursuit remains open, though with only a few games to push itself higher in the standings — all without Wembanyama — a long road awaits them.
Tipoff from Frost Bank Center is set for 8:30 p.m. EST.
