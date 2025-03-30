Inside The Spurs

Victor Wembanyama’s Official Injury Status for Spurs-Warriors

The San Antonio Spurs have announced Victor Wembanyama's status against the Golden State Warriors

Matt Guzman

Nov 23, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) celebrates in the second half against the Golden State Warriors at Frost Bank Center.
In this story:

SAN ANTONIO — Despite there being only nine games remaining in the regular season, a spot in the Western Conference Play-In for both the San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors isn’t completely out of the picture.

The Spurs, playing host Sunday evening, currently hold the No. 13 seed 3 1/2 games back from the Sacramento Kings in the No. 10 seed. Meanwhile, the Warriors sit tied with the LA Clippers for the No. 6 seed and don’t hold the tiebreaker.

Sunday could change that. Yet both squads are in vastly different injury situations.

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) dribbles against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30)
After suffering a pelvic contusion and missing a week of play, Warriors star Steph Curry made his debut on Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans. He’s set to go again Sunday.

The Spurs, however, will be without both of their stars in Victor Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox. Both are listed as OUT.

This season, Wembanyama averaged averaging 24.3 points, 11 rebounds and a league-leading 3.8 blocks per game on 47 percent shooting from the field in 46 appearances. He was on pace for the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year, a spot on 1-of-3 All-NBA squads and potentially the league's Most Improved Player of the Year Award, but now falls short of the newly required 65-game threshold.

Without him — and backup center Charles Bassey — San Antonio has struggled mightily with size. Sunday, that’s likely to be the case again. The only question remains whether the young team will find a way to bounce back from a loss to the Boston Celtics on the second night of a back-to-back.

Tipoff from Frost Bank Center is set for 7 p.m. EST.

Published
Matt Guzman
